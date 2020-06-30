Virus Outbreak: S Korea urges people to stagger vacations

AP, JOHANNESBURG





South Africa’s surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to dramatically increase in the coming weeks and press the country’s hospitals to the limit, South African Minister of Health Zwelini Mkhize said on Sunday.

South Africa, a country of 57 million people, already has more than one-third of the reported cases for all 54 countries in Africa, a continent of 1.3 billion people.

More than 4,300 people have been hospitalized out of South Africa’s 138,000 confirmed cases, Mkhize said in a statement.

He warned that the number is expected to rise quickly.

“We are seeing a rapid rise in the cumulative number of positive COVID-19 cases, indicating that, as we had expected, we are approaching a surge during the ... months of July and August,” he said.

“It is anticipated that while every province will unfortunately witness an increase in their numbers, areas where there is high economic activity will experience an exponential rise,” said Mkhize, adding that the cities of Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban would have the biggest increases.

After two months of lockdown, South Africa at the beginning of this month began lifting restrictions to allow economic activity, as the shutdown had dramatically increased unemployment and hunger.

The rise in infections has come from people who “moved back into the workplace. It was therefore inevitable that there would be cluster outbreaks as infections spilled over from communities into places of congregation such as mines, factories, taxis and buses,” Mkhize said.

Of the more than 4,300 people hospitalized for COVID-19, 80 percent are in general wards and about 15 percent of them are getting high-flow oxygen treatment.

About 11 percent of those hospitalized have severe cases and are in intensive care and of those more than 58 percent are on ventilation, Mkhize said.

He said that the steroid dexamethasone is being given to the most critically ill patients.

South Africa has built several field hospitals, including in convention centers, a vehicle manufacturing plant and by building large tented structures, he said.

The field hospitals have increased the hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 to 27,000, Mkhize said.

Most of the critically ill are elderly people and those with conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, HIV, cardiac disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer malignancy and obesity, he said.

The mortality rate for those hospitalized is about 1.8 to 2.1 percent, he said.

As case numbers are expected to rapidly rise across South Africa, Mkhize urged everyone to follow precautions.

“We are extremely concerned that fatigue seems to have set in and South Africans are letting down their guard at a time when the spread of infection is surging,” Mkhize said.