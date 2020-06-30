An Australian politician whose home and office were raided by the federal police and an intelligence agency said the probe was part of a foreign interference investigation focused on China and that he was not a suspect and had done nothing wrong.
Australia in 2018 passed foreign interference legislation, spurred in part by a classified Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) report on Chinese influence activity, sparking anger from Beijing.
On Friday morning, federal police searched New South Wales (NSW) state politician Shaoquett Moselmane’s home and parliamentary office in an investigation that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison linked to foreign interference.
Photo: AP
“The investigation is into certain other people allegedly advancing the goals of a foreign government, namely the People’s Republic of China,” Moselmane told a news conference yesterday.
“My allegiance is first and foremost to Australia,” Moselmane said.
An ASIO representative on Friday said the agency had conducted “search warrant activity” in Sydney as part of an investigation that “does not relate to any specific threat to the community.” ASIO did not provide any further details of the raids or the reason they took place.
Moselmane earlier this year attracted criticism from fellow Australian politicians for praising Chinese President Xi Jinping’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have done nothing wrong,” Moselmane said.
Moselmane is a member of the Australian Labor Party (ALP) opposition in NSW.
“I have no access or knowledge ... on any of the laws or secrets of the state. Nor was there any campaign on my part to change the ALP’s China policy,” he said.
Moselmane said that while there had been much talk about his travels to China, he had never been on a Chinese government-sponsored trip.
He said that six out of nine trips he had taken to China involved the delivery of wheelchairs to children for a charity he was involved in and that he had paid for his airfares and accommodation.
Moselmane said he was someone who spoke up for the Chinese community, as well as the “downtrodden,” including Palestinians and Rohingya Muslims.
He said he had questioned China’s representative in Australia directly about the treatment of Uighurs in China.
Australia’s ties with China, its largest trading partner, have become strained after Canberra pushed for an international inquiry into the source and spread of the coronavirus that first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
China has imposed dumping tariffs on Australian barley, suspended some beef imports and warned its students and tourists against travel to the country, citing racism accusations.
Australia believes China is behind a spate of recent cyberattacks, three sources familiar with the government’s thinking said earlier this month. Beijing has dismissed the suggestion.
TARNISHED LEGACY: Woodrow Wilson served as the university’s president before becoming the US’ 28th leader, but his racism was ‘significant and consequential’ Princeton University is removing former US president Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and one of its residential colleges after trustees concluded that the 28th president’s “racist thinking and policies” made him “an inappropriate namesake.” The Ivy League school’s trustees made the decision on Friday, according to a statement on Saturday. It comes at a time of widespread rethinking of the US’ racial legacy. The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, energized by a series of high-profile deaths of black Americans, has resulted in the removal of Confederate monuments, flags and symbols of racism across the US. Deleting Wilson’s name at Princeton
‘FULLY ENCLOSED’: Residents of Anxin County would be confined to their homes and would only be allowed out once a day to buy necessities such as food and medicine China yesterday imposed a strict lockdown on nearly half a million people near the capital to contain a fresh COVID-19 cluster as authorities warned the outbreak was still “severe and complicated.” After China largely brought the virus under control, hundreds have been infected in Beijing and cases have emerged in Hebei Province. Health officials said that Anxin County — about 150km from Beijing — would be “fully enclosed and controlled,” the same strict measures imposed at the height of the pandemic in the city of Wuhan earlier this year. Only one person from each family would be allowed to go out once a
A longstanding feud over a wind power project has boiled over into grisly violence, after at least 15 people were bludgeoned to death with stones and cement blocks, and some bodies were partly burned. The government of the Pacific coast community of San Mateo del Mar in Oaxaca state on Monday said that 13 men and two women were killed in what it described as an attack by a group of dissident townspeople on Sunday. However, dissidents who successfully opposed wind power projects in the area said that the mayor’s followers ambushed them at a COVID-19 checkpoint and began shooting. The dissidents said
‘CHAPITOS’: An ex-DEA agent said the sons of the former cartel head are engaged in a battle for control, with the health of the man temporarily in charge a factor The fight for control of drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s legacy spilled into the open on Thursday after a gun battle between rival Mexican gangs left 16 dead, authorities said. The 16 men, heavily armed and wearing bulletproof vests, died in a six-hour running shootout near the rural town of Tepuche in northwestern Sinaloa province. “A van with seven bodies was located” after an initial clash, while nine bodies were discovered following a second exchange, Sinaloa Minister of Security Cristobal Castaneda told reporters. Castaneda said that Wednesday’s clash near Tepuche, 25km from the capital of Sinaloa, Culiacan, was “part of a struggle