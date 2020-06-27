INDONESIA
Fishers rescue Rohingya
Fishers rescued nearly 100 Rohingya refugees, including 79 women and children, in Aceh province after officials said they were planning to push them back out to sea. The Acehnese fishers told reporters that rescuing the Rohingya was a moral duty. “It is nothing more than a sense of humanity and part of our tradition in the north Aceh fishermen community,” said local fisherman Hamdani Yacob near the town of Seunuddon in northern Aceh. “We hope that the refugees will be looked after in our village.” Authorities in Aceh confirmed that the refugees had been taken ashore on Thursday and provided temporary housing. The fishermen had rescued them earlier in the week and they were anchored just off the coast, but officials had said they planned to push them back out to sea with a new boat, gasoline and food. Local authorities capitulated following protests from the local fishermen. “If the government is incapable, us the community will help them, because we are human beings and they [the refugees] are human too and we have a heart,” said Syaiful Amri, another local fisherman.
UNITED NATIONS
Sanctions warning issued
Iranian Ambassador Majid Ravanchi on Thursday said that he believes a US resolution to extend an arms embargo against his country would be defeated and warned that it would be “a very, very big mistake” if the administration of US President Donald Trump then tries to re-impose UN sanctions. Ravanchi said that restoring UN sanctions would end the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers and release Tehran from all its commitments. “If that happens, Iran will not be under constraint as to what course of action it should take,” he said. “All options for Iran will be open.”
UNITED KINGDOM
Council laments beach influx
An English seaside resort on Thursday declared a major incident after thousands of people flocked to the beach on the hottest day of the year so far amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Temperatures rose to a record 33.3°C at Heathrow Airport in west London, the Met Office said, a day after highs of 32.6°C saw huge crowds flock to the coast. Local authorities in Bournemouth said they were “appalled” at the scenes on its beaches, as the sunny weather saw an influx of thousands of people, describing gridlocked roads, illegal parking, piles of rubbish and anti-social behavior, including drunken fights. “The irresponsible behavior and actions of so many people is just shocking and our services are stretched to the absolute hilt trying to keep everyone safe,” Bournemouth Council leader Vikki Slade said.
CONTESTED FRONTIER: The Indian prime minister said the country had the capability to ensure no one would dare look toward one inch of its land following China’s claim China said the Galwan Valley high up in a Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly laying claim to the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to reduce tensions. The confrontation in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest in 45 years. India has blamed China for instigating the fight by developing infrastructure in the valley, which it said was a breach of the agreement of what area remained in dispute. Chinese Ministry of Foreign
GLOBAL INCREASES: Russia yesterday reported 7,728 new cases, while Indonesia reported 862 and Germany reported 687 cases, its highest one-day toll in a month China and South Korea yesterday reported new COVID-19 cases in outbreaks that threatened to set back their recovery. Chinese authorities reported 25 new confirmed cases — 22 in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei Province. It said 2.3 million people have been tested in an effort to contain the outbreak in the capital that led to the closure of its biggest wholesale food market. In South Korea, authorities reported 48 new cases. Half were in the capital, Seoul. Ten were in the central city of Daejong, suggesting the virus was spreading more widely as anti-disease measures are relaxed. The head of the WHO
NO ‘SAFE HAVEN’: The Russian bitcoin fraud suspect had placed the cash in a New Zealand shell company, but police said the nation does not protect ‘illicit proceeds’ New Zealand police yesterday said they have seized US$90 million from Alexander Vinnik, a Russian bitcoin fraud suspect who is in French custody, but is also wanted in the US. New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the police had worked closely with the US Internal Revenue Service in the case. He said the money likely reflected illicit profits from thousands of victims. The money is the most ever seized by New Zealand police. The US has accused Vinnik of laundering billions of dollars through BTC-e, one of the world’s largest digital currency exchanges. His native Russia also wants to put him on trial. Vinnik
South Korea’s presidential office yesterday accused former US national security adviser John Bolton of distorting facts and jeopardizing future negotiations with his scathing account of US President Donald Trump’s North Korea summit strategy. Bolton’s forthcoming memoir, titled The Room Where it Happened, takes both Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to task for their handling of a series of historic meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un beginning in 2018. South Korean National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong — who first told Trump that Kim wanted to meet and appears repeatedly in the book — said that the book “does not