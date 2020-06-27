World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Fishers rescue Rohingya

Fishers rescued nearly 100 Rohingya refugees, including 79 women and children, in Aceh province after officials said they were planning to push them back out to sea. The Acehnese fishers told reporters that rescuing the Rohingya was a moral duty. “It is nothing more than a sense of humanity and part of our tradition in the north Aceh fishermen community,” said local fisherman Hamdani Yacob near the town of Seunuddon in northern Aceh. “We hope that the refugees will be looked after in our village.” Authorities in Aceh confirmed that the refugees had been taken ashore on Thursday and provided temporary housing. The fishermen had rescued them earlier in the week and they were anchored just off the coast, but officials had said they planned to push them back out to sea with a new boat, gasoline and food. Local authorities capitulated following protests from the local fishermen. “If the government is incapable, us the community will help them, because we are human beings and they [the refugees] are human too and we have a heart,” said Syaiful Amri, another local fisherman.

UNITED NATIONS

Sanctions warning issued

Iranian Ambassador Majid Ravanchi on Thursday said that he believes a US resolution to extend an arms embargo against his country would be defeated and warned that it would be “a very, very big mistake” if the administration of US President Donald Trump then tries to re-impose UN sanctions. Ravanchi said that restoring UN sanctions would end the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers and release Tehran from all its commitments. “If that happens, Iran will not be under constraint as to what course of action it should take,” he said. “All options for Iran will be open.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Council laments beach influx

An English seaside resort on Thursday declared a major incident after thousands of people flocked to the beach on the hottest day of the year so far amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Temperatures rose to a record 33.3°C at Heathrow Airport in west London, the Met Office said, a day after highs of 32.6°C saw huge crowds flock to the coast. Local authorities in Bournemouth said they were “appalled” at the scenes on its beaches, as the sunny weather saw an influx of thousands of people, describing gridlocked roads, illegal parking, piles of rubbish and anti-social behavior, including drunken fights. “The irresponsible behavior and actions of so many people is just shocking and our services are stretched to the absolute hilt trying to keep everyone safe,” Bournemouth Council leader Vikki Slade said.