British police officers were attacked while attempting to disperse an illegal party overnight in west London, the second such incident in two days.
As Britain eases COVID-19 lockdown rules, police have had to deal with a number of illegal parties across the country.
“We know that having months of restrictions people have been frustrated and people will want to come together in gatherings, but these illegal raves are obviously unacceptable,” British Secretary for the Environment George Eustice told Sky News. “Attacks on the police that we saw earlier this week are also unacceptable.”
On Wednesday night, 22 officers were hurt and a number of patrol cars were vandalized when trouble broke out at an unauthorized music event in Brixton, south London.
London police chief Cressida Dick yesterday said that officers would disperse illegal parties.
“These events are unlawful — they shouldn’t be happening,” Dick said.
“For our officers who are simply doing their duty to be attacked in that manner is utterly unacceptable,” he said.
“We will come and close them down,” Dick said, adding that local communities hate such unauthorised events.
Extra numbers were deployed onto the streets on Thursday night, but officers came under attack once again in the Notting Hill area of west London, the scene of a number of unlicensed music events that took place in the capital.
“Objects were thrown at officers,” police said on Twitter. “Such behaviour and any violent acts will not be tolerated.”
British Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel had described the scenes on Wednesday night as “vile,” while a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the violence against the police appalling.
CONTESTED FRONTIER: The Indian prime minister said the country had the capability to ensure no one would dare look toward one inch of its land following China’s claim China said the Galwan Valley high up in a Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly laying claim to the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to reduce tensions. The confrontation in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest in 45 years. India has blamed China for instigating the fight by developing infrastructure in the valley, which it said was a breach of the agreement of what area remained in dispute. Chinese Ministry of Foreign
GLOBAL INCREASES: Russia yesterday reported 7,728 new cases, while Indonesia reported 862 and Germany reported 687 cases, its highest one-day toll in a month China and South Korea yesterday reported new COVID-19 cases in outbreaks that threatened to set back their recovery. Chinese authorities reported 25 new confirmed cases — 22 in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei Province. It said 2.3 million people have been tested in an effort to contain the outbreak in the capital that led to the closure of its biggest wholesale food market. In South Korea, authorities reported 48 new cases. Half were in the capital, Seoul. Ten were in the central city of Daejong, suggesting the virus was spreading more widely as anti-disease measures are relaxed. The head of the WHO
NO ‘SAFE HAVEN’: The Russian bitcoin fraud suspect had placed the cash in a New Zealand shell company, but police said the nation does not protect ‘illicit proceeds’ New Zealand police yesterday said they have seized US$90 million from Alexander Vinnik, a Russian bitcoin fraud suspect who is in French custody, but is also wanted in the US. New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the police had worked closely with the US Internal Revenue Service in the case. He said the money likely reflected illicit profits from thousands of victims. The money is the most ever seized by New Zealand police. The US has accused Vinnik of laundering billions of dollars through BTC-e, one of the world’s largest digital currency exchanges. His native Russia also wants to put him on trial. Vinnik
South Korea’s presidential office yesterday accused former US national security adviser John Bolton of distorting facts and jeopardizing future negotiations with his scathing account of US President Donald Trump’s North Korea summit strategy. Bolton’s forthcoming memoir, titled The Room Where it Happened, takes both Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to task for their handling of a series of historic meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un beginning in 2018. South Korean National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong — who first told Trump that Kim wanted to meet and appears repeatedly in the book — said that the book “does not