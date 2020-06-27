Police attacked dispersing illegal party in London

Reuters, LONDON





British police officers were attacked while attempting to disperse an illegal party overnight in west London, the second such incident in two days.

As Britain eases COVID-19 lockdown rules, police have had to deal with a number of illegal parties across the country.

“We know that having months of restrictions people have been frustrated and people will want to come together in gatherings, but these illegal raves are obviously unacceptable,” British Secretary for the Environment George Eustice told Sky News. “Attacks on the police that we saw earlier this week are also unacceptable.”

On Wednesday night, 22 officers were hurt and a number of patrol cars were vandalized when trouble broke out at an unauthorized music event in Brixton, south London.

London police chief Cressida Dick yesterday said that officers would disperse illegal parties.

“These events are unlawful — they shouldn’t be happening,” Dick said.

“For our officers who are simply doing their duty to be attacked in that manner is utterly unacceptable,” he said.

“We will come and close them down,” Dick said, adding that local communities hate such unauthorised events.

Extra numbers were deployed onto the streets on Thursday night, but officers came under attack once again in the Notting Hill area of west London, the scene of a number of unlicensed music events that took place in the capital.

“Objects were thrown at officers,” police said on Twitter. “Such behaviour and any violent acts will not be tolerated.”

British Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel had described the scenes on Wednesday night as “vile,” while a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the violence against the police appalling.