Virus Outbreak: Surfer calls on Argentina to repatriate his two dogs

AFP, LIMA





An Argentine adventurer stranded in Peru because of a COVID-19 lockdown says that he wants to go home, but not without his dogs, which he adopted on his travels.

“We are waiting in Lima for a humanitarian flight that will take my pets so we can fly to Argentina,” 33-year-old surfer Michael Graef told reporters.

After walking and cycling through much of Peru for 40 days, Graef arrived in Lima, where he spends the nights with his pets in a tent near the Argentine embassy.

“I am waiting for a response from my government. They told me there are no flights and that pets cannot fly,” said Graef, who is from the northeastern town of Puerto Rico, which was founded by Swiss and German settlers.

Graef said that he began his journey through South America before the pandemic began. On his way through Colombia and Ecuador he picked up two dogs, pit bulls called Chamo and Nilo.

“They didn’t abandon me and I don’t plan on abandoning them. I will take my pets, flying or walking, but I am going with my pets,” Graef said.

He said he bought Chamo from a Venezuelan as he walked through Colombia and acquired Nilo in Ecuador, he said.

“I had to go through quarantine with them, looking for food. It was difficult and all that time they didn’t abandon me, even without food,” he said.

“The situation was critical,” he said.

Graef said he wanted to travel because “I needed to get to know my America to savor cultures and people.”