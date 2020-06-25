The wife of a Canadian arrested in Beijing after Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) was detained in Vancouver on Tuesday urged Canadian Minister of Justice and Attorney General David Lametti to consider intervening in the Chinese executive’s extradition case and releasing her.
Michael Kovrig, 48, who was arrested by Chinese authorities in December 2018, was formally charged last week with espionage.
His arrest, like that of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, is believed to be in retaliation for Meng’s arrest on US fraud charges.
Photo: Reuters
Kovrig’s wife, Vina Nadjibulla, who lives in Toronto, has been fighting for his release since his arrest, but went public this week for the first time.
“The situation keeps getting more and more dire for Michael,” she said in an interview. “He is completely cut off and isolated. We believe this is the moment to consider all options. We are running out of time.”
Nadjibulla said legal experts had determined that the justice minister had the authority to stop the extradition process at any point if it was in the national interest.
“Options that will terminate the extradition process are within the rule of law and that could open up space for resolution to the situation of the two Michaels,” Nadjibulla said.
The Canadian Department of Justice said that it recognized the toll the “arbitrary detentions” continued to take on Kovrig, Spavor and their families, but, as a matter of policy, the minister’s authority has been delegated until the judge rules on the extradition.
The minister must then decide whether to order the subject’s surrender or discharge.
Kovrig went to China in 2013 as a diplomat, but was working as an adviser for International Crisis Group when he was detained.
Nadjibulla left China in 2017 when the couple separated, but she has been leading efforts to obtain his release.
“Michael has done nothing wrong,” she said.
