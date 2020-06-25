An overwhelming smell emitting from a suspicious package at a Bavarian post office caused six workers to be taken to hospital and many more evacuated — only for police to discover that durian, and not a dangerous gas, was the cause of the panic.
Police officers and firefighters on Saturday last week rushed to the scene over fears a parcel was releasing a harmful substance.
Twelve postal workers received treatment for nausea, including six who were taken to hospital as a precaution, German broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported.
Police officers cleared 60 people from the building, but later determined the package was a delivery of four durian from Thailand, sent to a 50-year-old resident by his friend in Nuremberg.
Durian is famous for its pungent scent, which is so strong that the fruit is banned in many hotels and on public transport across Asia.
Last year, it prompted the evacuation of a library at the University of Canberra in Australia after “a strong smell of gas” was reported.
Often referred to as the “king of fruit,” durian’s smell and taste divide opinion. Some say its creamy texture is similar to that of a cheesecake with a hint of almonds, while others draw less flattering comparisons, ranging from unwashed feet to rotten onions.
The fruit is a big earner in Thailand. The nation in 2018 produced 600,000 tonnes of durians, mostly for export. The market has so far been unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are about 200 specially bred durian cultivars, each with differing textures, flavors and smells. The fruit can be eaten on its own or with sticky rice. Durian-flavored cakes, ice cream, candies and even pizzas are also available.
In Bavaria, the Schweinfurt resident has reportedly received his package.
