Former US president Barack Obama on Tuesday helped raise US$11 million for White House hopeful former US vice president Joe Biden during a virtual fundraiser, at which Obama said that a “great awakening” among Americans could help defeat US President Donald Trump in November’s presidential election.
The two-term Democrat proved a major draw, bringing in a substantial audience and raising more than US$11 million, making it the most successful finance event of the entire campaign, Biden’s press secretary T.J. Ducklo said.
About US$7.6 million came from 175,000 grassroots donors “who continue to power this campaign every single day,” Ducklo wrote on Twitter.
Photo: AFP
Obama’s split-screen appearance with the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate was his first with Biden since he endorsed his former vice president in mid-April.
“I am here to say the help is on the way if we do the work, because there’s nobody I trust more to be able to heal this country and get back on track than my dear friend Joe Biden,” Obama said. “What makes me optimistic is the fact that there is a great awakening going on around the country, particularly among younger people, [who are] fed up with the shambolic, disorganized, mean-spirited approach to governance that we’ve seen over the last couple of years.”
Biden said that he agreed with Obama’s remarks on political change.
He also suggested world leaders have grown weary of Trump, saying: “They’re desperately, desperately waiting for American leadership.”
Biden has held no in-person campaign rallies since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He has largely remained in his Delaware home, using social media, TV interviews or advertisements to attack Trump for what he says is an inadequate, failed effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus or to improve economic conditions for millions of suffering Americans.
Meanwhile, Trump has disregarded his own administration’s guidelines and held several in-person events, including a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday last week.
Trump followed up on Tuesday with a rally in Phoenix, Arizona.
Both locations are experiencing spikes in new COVID-19 cases, but most attendees did not wear masks.
Biden’s online event confirmed the continued popularity of the nation’s first black president and Biden’s campaign team said it “highlights the power of the grassroots movement” as it launches a more intense spirit of campaigning.
Obama spoke of the urgency of advocating for broader systemic change during a period of heightened tensions over racial injustice and police brutality.
“Whatever you have done so far isn’t enough,” Obama told listeners, urging them to use the momentum of coast-to-coast street protests as a catalyst for political change. “We have this unique chance to translate a growing awareness of injustice in society into actual legislation and institutional change.”
Biden and the Democratic Party last month raised nearly US$81 million, 10 percent more than Trump, although the US president has more overall campaign cash.
