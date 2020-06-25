Russia stages WWII parade ahead of ballot on reforms

AFP, MOSCOW





Columns of tanks and troops yesterday paraded through Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin presided over grand World War II commemorations to stir up patriotic fervor ahead of a vote on extending his rule.

Putin was flanked on Red Square by elderly war veterans in uniforms laden with medals as thousands of troops carrying bright banners and Kalashnikov rifles marched in the blazing sun to mark the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany.

Forced to postpone the traditional May 9 Victory Day celebrations by the COVID-19 pandemic, Putin rescheduled the parade for just a week ahead of a vote on controversial constitutional reforms.

Female military personnel march in a Victory Day Parade in Moscow’s Red Square yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Among other changes, the reforms Putin proposed earlier this year would reset his presidential term-limit to zero, allowing him to run two more times and potentially stay in the Kremlin until 2036.

“It is impossible even to imagine what the world would be if the Red Army hadn’t come to defend it,” Putin said in an address to troops following a minute of silence to remember troops who died in the fighting.

Putin hailed the Soviet Union’s role in World War II, praising the Red army for liberating Europe, ending the Holocaust and saving Germany from Nazism, adding that it is “our duty to keep this in mind.”

He announced the new dates last month for both the parade and vote — initially planned for April — despite Russia still recording thousands of new COVID-19 cases every day.

The rate of new infections has fallen and cities including Moscow have lifted lockdowns, but critics accuse Putin of rushing ahead with public events to pursue his own political ends.

This year’s parade, marking 75 years since the Nazi defeat, showcased about 14,000 troops from 13 nations, as well as vintage equipment and the latest military hardware.

Officials say the date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the first post-World War II parade on Red Square, which saw Soviet troops throw down Nazi standards in front of the Lenin mausoleum on June 24, 1945.

Ahead of the parade, Putin slammed the West for “insulting Russia” by playing down the Soviet Union’s role in winning the war.

Pre-pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and French President Emmanuel Macron had been scheduled to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Putin at the parade, in a testament to Russia’s growing international influence. Instead he was flanked by the heads of former Soviet nations, such as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Kremlin said safety precautions were being taken in the buildup to the parade — but participants were not wearing masks and there is a ban on mass gatherings in Moscow.

Reflecting those concerns, both Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised people to watch the procession on TV rather than attend in person. The veterans were quarantined ahead of the event in sanatoriums.