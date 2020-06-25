India on Tuesday told Pakistan to slash by half its embassy staff in New Delhi — saying that it would do the same in Islamabad — as a diplomatic spat continued between the nuclear-armed rivals.
The fractious relationship between the neighbors has worsened since New Delhi expelled two Pakistani embassy officials over spying claims late last month.
After that, New Delhi accused Islamabad of torturing two Indian diplomats arrested following an alleged hit-and-run in the Pakistani capital.
The men returned to India on Monday, where they “provided graphic details of the barbaric treatment that they experienced,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.
“The behavior of Pakistan and its officials is not in conformity with the Vienna Convention, and bilateral agreements on the treatment of diplomatic and consular officials,” the ministry said in a statement. “Therefore, the government of India has taken the decision to reduce the staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50 percent.”
The ministry said that it would also “reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion.”
The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it “completely dismisses” allegations its staff in New Delhi had breached any diplomatic conventions.
“Pakistan also rejects the insinuations of intimidation of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad,” a statement said.
“The Indian government’s smear campaign against Pakistan cannot obfuscate the illegal activities in which the Indian High Commission officials were found involved in,” the statement added — an apparent reference to a traffic incident in Islamabad on Tuesday last week that two Indian officials allegedly fled.
The Pakistani statement said it was Islamabad — and not New Delhi — that had ordered the reciprocal 50 percent reduction to the Indian diplomatic presence in Islamabad.
Both nations said that the staffing cuts must be made within seven days.
The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has had up to 106 personnel, but Islamabad had reduced its staff levels to about 80, diplomatic sources said.
Tensions were already high after India in August last year scrapped Muslim-majority Kashmir’s semiautonomous status and imposed a major security clampdown.
Kashmir was split between India and Pakistan in 1947 when they gained independence from the UK, but is claimed by both.
Indian government forces have also been conducting numerous counterinsurgency operations in Kashmir since a COVID-19 lockdown was imposed nationwide in late March, killing dozens of alleged militants.
New Delhi regularly blames Islamabad for arming and training rebels, before sending them into Indian-administered Kashmir.
Pakistan denies the charges.
