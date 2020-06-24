World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Official rebuts Bolton claim

Washington has not asked Tokyo to pay more to keep its troops in the country, Minister of Defense Taro Kono said yesterday, after a report cited former US national security adviser John Bolton as saying he conveyed US President Donald Trump’s demand for an US$8 billion annual payment. “Negotiations over the cost of hosting [US troops] have not started yet,” Kono told a regular news conference. “The Japanese government has not received any request from the United States with regard to this issue.” The current agreement that covers the 54,000 US troops stationed in Japan expires in March next year. Kono was asked about a Kyodo News report citing Bolton’s upcoming book, The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir, in which he writes that he relayed Trump’s request to a senior Japanese government official during a trip to Japan in July last year.

CHINA

Livestream apps punished

The Cyberspace Administration of China yesterday said it has punished 10 livestreaming platforms for “chaotic” content, including revealing clothing on female stars and “vulgar hot dances.” The sites — including NASDAQ-listed Bilibili and ByteDance-owned iXigua — have been reprimanded, and ordered to suspend new user registration and overhaul their feeds, the watchdog said. “Some female livestream hosts wore revealing clothing, while some male hosts used vulgar words and actions, performed vulgar hot dances, spoofs, called names and other phenomena, despite repeated prohibition,” it said. The agency, whch inspected 31 platforms, said it also found some used “pornographic” content to attract users and were suspected of organizing illegal gambling, “seriously deviating from the core values of socialism.” The 10 platforms are required to “rectify” their content and add the most egregious live-streaming offenders to a cross-platform blacklist.

UNITED STATES

Jackson statue attacked

Protesters on Monday night tried to pull down a statue of former president Andrew Jackson near the White House before being dispersed by police. WUSA-TV in Washington reported that police used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, the site of the Jackson statue. Videos posted on social media showed that the protesters had climbed on the statue and tied ropes around it, then tried to pull it off its pedestal. The statue shows Jackson in a military uniform, riding a horse that is rearing on its hind legs. The 19th-century president’s ruthless treatment of Native Americans has made his statue a target of demonstrators protesting the nation’s legacy of racial injustice. President Donald Trump tweeted late on Monday that “Numerous people” had been arrested for “the disgraceful vandalism.” He added: “10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!”

MEXICO

Newborn trio test positive

As COVID-19 cases mounted, the nation added its youngest infections on Monday, when triplets tested positive for the virus on the day they were born. San Luis Potosi Secretary of Health Monica Rangel said the triplets were born on May 8 to a mother who was also positive, but asymptomatic. Rangel said the triplets are not believed to be in danger. She said the case was being studied to see whether the triplets were infected before or after birth, but said it appeared improbable they could have been infected outside the womb so quickly. It is not the first time newborns have tested positive for the virus, but it is rare.