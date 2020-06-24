JAPAN
Official rebuts Bolton claim
Washington has not asked Tokyo to pay more to keep its troops in the country, Minister of Defense Taro Kono said yesterday, after a report cited former US national security adviser John Bolton as saying he conveyed US President Donald Trump’s demand for an US$8 billion annual payment. “Negotiations over the cost of hosting [US troops] have not started yet,” Kono told a regular news conference. “The Japanese government has not received any request from the United States with regard to this issue.” The current agreement that covers the 54,000 US troops stationed in Japan expires in March next year. Kono was asked about a Kyodo News report citing Bolton’s upcoming book, The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir, in which he writes that he relayed Trump’s request to a senior Japanese government official during a trip to Japan in July last year.
CHINA
Livestream apps punished
The Cyberspace Administration of China yesterday said it has punished 10 livestreaming platforms for “chaotic” content, including revealing clothing on female stars and “vulgar hot dances.” The sites — including NASDAQ-listed Bilibili and ByteDance-owned iXigua — have been reprimanded, and ordered to suspend new user registration and overhaul their feeds, the watchdog said. “Some female livestream hosts wore revealing clothing, while some male hosts used vulgar words and actions, performed vulgar hot dances, spoofs, called names and other phenomena, despite repeated prohibition,” it said. The agency, whch inspected 31 platforms, said it also found some used “pornographic” content to attract users and were suspected of organizing illegal gambling, “seriously deviating from the core values of socialism.” The 10 platforms are required to “rectify” their content and add the most egregious live-streaming offenders to a cross-platform blacklist.
UNITED STATES
Jackson statue attacked
Protesters on Monday night tried to pull down a statue of former president Andrew Jackson near the White House before being dispersed by police. WUSA-TV in Washington reported that police used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, the site of the Jackson statue. Videos posted on social media showed that the protesters had climbed on the statue and tied ropes around it, then tried to pull it off its pedestal. The statue shows Jackson in a military uniform, riding a horse that is rearing on its hind legs. The 19th-century president’s ruthless treatment of Native Americans has made his statue a target of demonstrators protesting the nation’s legacy of racial injustice. President Donald Trump tweeted late on Monday that “Numerous people” had been arrested for “the disgraceful vandalism.” He added: “10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!”
MEXICO
Newborn trio test positive
As COVID-19 cases mounted, the nation added its youngest infections on Monday, when triplets tested positive for the virus on the day they were born. San Luis Potosi Secretary of Health Monica Rangel said the triplets were born on May 8 to a mother who was also positive, but asymptomatic. Rangel said the triplets are not believed to be in danger. She said the case was being studied to see whether the triplets were infected before or after birth, but said it appeared improbable they could have been infected outside the womb so quickly. It is not the first time newborns have tested positive for the virus, but it is rare.
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
CONTESTED FRONTIER: The Indian prime minister said the country had the capability to ensure no one would dare look toward one inch of its land following China’s claim China said the Galwan Valley high up in a Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly laying claim to the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to reduce tensions. The confrontation in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest in 45 years. India has blamed China for instigating the fight by developing infrastructure in the valley, which it said was a breach of the agreement of what area remained in dispute. Chinese Ministry of Foreign
The presidential runoff in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati between a pro-Beijing leader and an opposition candidate sympathetic to Taiwan is the most aggressive campaign in the nation’s history, former Kiribati president Anote Tong said. The vote on Monday could open the door for Taiwan to reclaim the strategic ally it lost to China last year, with the opposition campaigning on a platform critical of the diplomatic switch. Kiribati, the site of a mothballed Chinese space tracking station in the central Pacific, has a finely balanced parliament with loyalties evenly split between President Taneti Maamau and ally-turned-rival Banuera Berina, who broke
GLOBAL INCREASES: Russia yesterday reported 7,728 new cases, while Indonesia reported 862 and Germany reported 687 cases, its highest one-day toll in a month China and South Korea yesterday reported new COVID-19 cases in outbreaks that threatened to set back their recovery. Chinese authorities reported 25 new confirmed cases — 22 in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei Province. It said 2.3 million people have been tested in an effort to contain the outbreak in the capital that led to the closure of its biggest wholesale food market. In South Korea, authorities reported 48 new cases. Half were in the capital, Seoul. Ten were in the central city of Daejong, suggesting the virus was spreading more widely as anti-disease measures are relaxed. The head of the WHO