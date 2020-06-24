Snail-inspired video opera to aid Turkish dissident launched

Supporters of a jailed Turkish civil society leader yesterday unveiled a unique video opera to highlight his plight — themed around two snails, a salad and solitary confinement.

British performing arts company Opera Circus produced the online mini-opera — Osman Bey and the Snails — to draw attention to Osman Kavala’s case.

The troupe tapped into its community of artists in four nations to create what it called a “lockdown opera” during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Turkish businessman and philanthropist approaches 1,000 days behind bars.

The 11-minute performance draws inspiration from Kavala purportedly finding two snails in his lunchtime prison salad and adopting them to keep him company in solitary confinement.

After he was acquitted in February of orchestrating 2013 anti-government protests, but then swiftly detained again in a separate case, Kavala gave the snails to his lawyer for safekeeping.

“The true story of Osman and his snail-friends is like a fairy story, but it presents all of the truths about the loneliness of imprisonment in isolation, and about Osman’s compassion and love of nature and beauty,” composer Nigel Osborne said.

Its creators said that the “contemporary classical work” is also a gift to Kavala to thank him for promoting “culture to bridge divides between Turkey and other nations.”

They said that Osborne had tried to evoke the different musical cultures — including Armenian, Greek, Kurdish and Sevda, or the “Balkan music of love” — that Kavala had previously worked with.

After his acquittal by a Turkish court in February over the anti-government “Gezi Park” protests of 2013, police held Kavala on a fresh arrest warrant linking him to a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Kavala, who was one of nine defendants found not guilty of seeking to overthrow the government, was the only one kept in jail throughout the trial.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — who stands accused of dismantling Turkish civil society, locking up activists and political opponents, and shutting down organizations — has criticized the prominent detainee.

Erdogan has said that Kavala is controlled by US billionaire George Soros, and following his acquittal said that “Soros-like people ... seek to stir up things by provoking revolt in some countries.”

Kavala worked with Soros’ Open Society Foundation before it was banned from Turkey.