Funds warn Brazil of deforestation backlash

Bloomberg





Institutional investors managing about US$3.7 trillion of assets want Brazil to abandon a proposal they say would add to deforestation and contravene the rights of indigenous groups in the Amazon.

Led by Storebrand ASA, the 29 funds from across the globe have asked for videoconferences with ambassadors to Brazil to discuss the matter, an open letter says.

The money managers signaled that Brazil’s failure to protect its forests might force them to reconsider their investments.

It is the latest sign that big institutional funds are no longer tolerating conduct that flies in the face of environmental, social and governance standards. What is more, ethical investing is starting to reap bigger financial rewards, as some climate sinners take on pariah status.

The funds singled out a proposal in Brazil to legalize the private occupation of public lands, mostly concentrated in the Amazon. They warned that such a move would lead to further deforestation, which “would jeopardize the survival of the Amazon.”

Deforestation and its fallout “have the potential to negatively impact long-term returns,” Storebrand Asset Management chief executive officer Jan Erik Saugestad said in a statement. “The inherent risk of operating in a politically unstable country, or a country neglecting the climate and environment, are a part of our ESG [environmental, social, and governance] analysis.”

If Brazil goes ahead with its proposal, companies associated with the policy could lose access to international capital markets; Brazilian sovereign bonds “are also likely to be deemed high risk,” the letter says.

“We want to continue to invest in Brazil and help show that economic development and protection of the environment need not be mutually exclusive,” it says. “We therefore urge the government of Brazil to demonstrate clear commitment to eliminating deforestation and protecting the rights of indigenous peoples.”