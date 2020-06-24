Saudi Arabia came under a missile and drone attack from Iran-backed Yemeni rebels that targeted the capital and other cities, as international efforts to end their five-year war have floundered.
Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted at least four ballistic missiles launched by Houthi rebels at Riyadh, Najran and Jazan, and also destroyed eight explosives-laden drones, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported early yesterday.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the attacks targeted the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense, a military base and intelligence, and other locations in the three cities.
The rebels also vowed to carry out more powerful strikes, al-Masirah news channel reported.
A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since 2015 to restore the government of Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and the rebels have attacked the kingdom with missiles and drones multiple times.
Efforts to propel peacemaking in Yemen have been complicated in recent months by infighting between forces loyal to Hadi’s internationally recognized government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The Saudi-led coalition has called on the sides to a ceasefire and implement a planned power-sharing deal that unraveled amid the fighting, a move that would not only ease the bloodshed in Yemen, but also mend a rift between the kingdom and its top Gulf ally, the UAE.
The Yemeni government has welcomed the Saudi ceasefire appeal.
Earlier this week, a Hadi aide called the Saudi-led intervention in his country’s civil war a failure, the first time a senior Yemeni official has asserted that publicly.
The conflict has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and burdened efforts to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.
A bipartisan group of US senators this month asked US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to pressure Saudi Arabia and Hadi to accept a UN push for a broad ceasefire and political talks to end the conflict.
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
CONTESTED FRONTIER: The Indian prime minister said the country had the capability to ensure no one would dare look toward one inch of its land following China’s claim China said the Galwan Valley high up in a Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly laying claim to the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to reduce tensions. The confrontation in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest in 45 years. India has blamed China for instigating the fight by developing infrastructure in the valley, which it said was a breach of the agreement of what area remained in dispute. Chinese Ministry of Foreign
The presidential runoff in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati between a pro-Beijing leader and an opposition candidate sympathetic to Taiwan is the most aggressive campaign in the nation’s history, former Kiribati president Anote Tong said. The vote on Monday could open the door for Taiwan to reclaim the strategic ally it lost to China last year, with the opposition campaigning on a platform critical of the diplomatic switch. Kiribati, the site of a mothballed Chinese space tracking station in the central Pacific, has a finely balanced parliament with loyalties evenly split between President Taneti Maamau and ally-turned-rival Banuera Berina, who broke
GLOBAL INCREASES: Russia yesterday reported 7,728 new cases, while Indonesia reported 862 and Germany reported 687 cases, its highest one-day toll in a month China and South Korea yesterday reported new COVID-19 cases in outbreaks that threatened to set back their recovery. Chinese authorities reported 25 new confirmed cases — 22 in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei Province. It said 2.3 million people have been tested in an effort to contain the outbreak in the capital that led to the closure of its biggest wholesale food market. In South Korea, authorities reported 48 new cases. Half were in the capital, Seoul. Ten were in the central city of Daejong, suggesting the virus was spreading more widely as anti-disease measures are relaxed. The head of the WHO