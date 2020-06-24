Yemen’s Houthi rebels attack three Saudi Arabia cities

Bloomberg





Saudi Arabia came under a missile and drone attack from Iran-backed Yemeni rebels that targeted the capital and other cities, as international efforts to end their five-year war have floundered.

Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted at least four ballistic missiles launched by Houthi rebels at Riyadh, Najran and Jazan, and also destroyed eight explosives-laden drones, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported early yesterday.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the attacks targeted the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense, a military base and intelligence, and other locations in the three cities.

The rebels also vowed to carry out more powerful strikes, al-Masirah news channel reported.

A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since 2015 to restore the government of Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, and the rebels have attacked the kingdom with missiles and drones multiple times.

Efforts to propel peacemaking in Yemen have been complicated in recent months by infighting between forces loyal to Hadi’s internationally recognized government and the separatist Southern Transitional Council backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Saudi-led coalition has called on the sides to a ceasefire and implement a planned power-sharing deal that unraveled amid the fighting, a move that would not only ease the bloodshed in Yemen, but also mend a rift between the kingdom and its top Gulf ally, the UAE.

The Yemeni government has welcomed the Saudi ceasefire appeal.

Earlier this week, a Hadi aide called the Saudi-led intervention in his country’s civil war a failure, the first time a senior Yemeni official has asserted that publicly.

The conflict has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and burdened efforts to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

A bipartisan group of US senators this month asked US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to pressure Saudi Arabia and Hadi to accept a UN push for a broad ceasefire and political talks to end the conflict.