Muslims yesterday expressed disappointment at Saudi Arabia’s decision to scale back this year’s hajj, but many accepted it was necessary as the kingdom battles a major COVID-19 outbreak.
Riyadh on Monday said the hajj would be “very limited,” with only pilgrims already in the country allowed to perform the ritual, marking the first time in modern Saudi history that foreign visitors have been barred.
The move had looked inevitable for some time and several countries had already pulled out, but the announcement nevertheless added to disappointment for Muslims who invest huge sums and face long waits to go on hajj.
“My hopes of going to [Mecca] were so high,” said Kamariah Yahya, 68, from Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, which had already barred its citizens from the hajj earlier this month. “I’ve been preparing for years, but what can I do? This is Allah’s will — it’s destiny.”
A group representing about 250 companies in Indonesia that organize Saudi pilgrimages said it understood that the five-day event, scheduled for the end of next month, would be “too risky” at the moment.
However, Union of Hajj and Umrah Organizers chairman Syam Resfiadi said that some of his group’s members had “started laying off employees or even shutting down their operations — they’ve had no income for months.”
A must for able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime, the pilgrimage sees millions of people pack into congested religious sites and could have become a major source of virus transmission.
Shahadat Hossain Taslim, head of a group representing Bangladeshi hajj travel agencies, said “many people will be shattered” by the decision, but it was for the best.
“Unlike other countries, the majority of Bangladeshi pilgrims are elderly people, and they are vulnerable to COVID-19,” he said.
The Indian Ministry of Minority Affairs said more than 200,000 people had applied to go on hajj this year and they would receive a full refund of any money deposited for the pilgrimage.
The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said the pilgrimage would still be open to people of various nationalities already in the country, but did not specify a number.
The decision is likely to appease domestic pilgrims, but it prompted renewed questions about Saudi Arabia’s custodianship of Islam’s holiest sites.
A series of deadly disasters over the years — including a 2015 stampede that killed up to 2,300 worshippers — has led to criticism of the kingdom’s management of the pilgrimage.
Mohamad Azmi Abdul Hamid, from charity the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations, said Muslim nations should have been allowed to take a “collective decision,” rather then it being left to Riyadh.
“It’s high time [the holy cities of Mecca and Medina] are managed by an international board represented by Muslim countries,” he said.
The decision also risks annoying hardline Muslims, for whom religion may trump health concerns.
Despite the disappointment, some Muslims were already looking ahead to next year and hoping they would be able to perform the pilgrimage then.
“I’m still hoping to go on hajj next year, and pray that I’ll stay healthy until then,” said Yahya in Indonesia.
