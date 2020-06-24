China yesterday launched the final satellite in its Beidou constellation that emulates the US Global Positioning System (GPS), marking a further step in the country’s advance as a major space power.
The launch of the satellite onboard a Long March-3 rocket was broadcast live from the satellite launch base of Xichang, deep in the mountains of Sichuan Province, shortly before 10am.
About half an hour later, the satellite was deployed in orbit and extended its solar panels to provide its energy.
Photo: AFP
An initial launch scheduled for last week was scrubbed after checks revealed unspecified technical problems.
The third iteration of the Beidou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) promises to provide global coverage for timing and navigation, offering an alternative to Russia’s GLONASS and the European Galileo systems, as well as the US’ GPS.
The launch of the 55th satellite in the Beidou family shows China’s push to provide global coverage has been “entirely successful,” BDS chief designer Yang Changfeng (楊長風) told state broadcaster Central China Television.
“In actual fact, this also signifies that we are moving from being a major nation in the field of space to becoming a true space power,” Yang said.
China’s space program has developed rapidly over the past two decades as the government devotes major resources toward developing independent high-tech capabilities — and even dominating in fields such as 5G data processing.
The first version of Beidou, meaning “Big Dipper,” was decommissioned in 2012.
Future plans call for a smarter, more accessible and more integrated system with Beidou at its core, to come online by 2035.
The now complete system, known as BDS-3, consists of 30 satellites and began providing navigation services in 2018 to countries taking part in China’s sprawling Belt and Road Initiative, along with others, Xinhua news agency said.
It largely relies on medium earth orbit satellites, but also operates six geosynchronous orbit satellites such as the one launched yesterday, Xinhua said.
Along with being a navigation aid, the system offers “short message communication, satellite-based augmentation, international search and rescue, as well as precise point positioning,” Xinhua said.
The short messaging systems allows for communications up to 1,200 Chinese characters long, as well as the ability to transmit images, it said.
In 2003, China became just the third country to independently launch a crewed space mission and has since constructed an experimental space station and sent a pair of rovers to the surface of the moon.
Future plans call for a fully functioning permanent space station and a possible crewed flight to the moon, with its first attempt to send an orbiter and rover to Mars possibly coming as early as next month.
The program has suffered some setbacks, including launch failures, and has had limited cooperation with other countries’ space efforts, in part because of US objections to its close connections to the Chinese military.
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
CONTESTED FRONTIER: The Indian prime minister said the country had the capability to ensure no one would dare look toward one inch of its land following China’s claim China said the Galwan Valley high up in a Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly laying claim to the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to reduce tensions. The confrontation in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest in 45 years. India has blamed China for instigating the fight by developing infrastructure in the valley, which it said was a breach of the agreement of what area remained in dispute. Chinese Ministry of Foreign
The presidential runoff in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati between a pro-Beijing leader and an opposition candidate sympathetic to Taiwan is the most aggressive campaign in the nation’s history, former Kiribati president Anote Tong said. The vote on Monday could open the door for Taiwan to reclaim the strategic ally it lost to China last year, with the opposition campaigning on a platform critical of the diplomatic switch. Kiribati, the site of a mothballed Chinese space tracking station in the central Pacific, has a finely balanced parliament with loyalties evenly split between President Taneti Maamau and ally-turned-rival Banuera Berina, who broke
GLOBAL INCREASES: Russia yesterday reported 7,728 new cases, while Indonesia reported 862 and Germany reported 687 cases, its highest one-day toll in a month China and South Korea yesterday reported new COVID-19 cases in outbreaks that threatened to set back their recovery. Chinese authorities reported 25 new confirmed cases — 22 in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei Province. It said 2.3 million people have been tested in an effort to contain the outbreak in the capital that led to the closure of its biggest wholesale food market. In South Korea, authorities reported 48 new cases. Half were in the capital, Seoul. Ten were in the central city of Daejong, suggesting the virus was spreading more widely as anti-disease measures are relaxed. The head of the WHO