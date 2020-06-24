In normal times, tourists must rise at dawn to secure a free sunbed on the beach in Antalya, a popular holiday resort city in southern Turkey.
Today even after a lie in, the best locations are still available.
As elsewhere, the COVID-19 pandemic has hammered the tourism industry — a vital Turkish economic sector that welcomed a record 50 million foreign visitors last year.
Photo: AFP
However, with the lifting of restrictions worldwide, including the gradual opening of airline connections, Turkey is trying to lure tourists to save what it can of the summer season.
At a luxury hotel on the Mediterranean coast, floor markings invite customers to respect social distancing, disinfectant gels are placed at the entrance to elevators and restaurants, and all staff wear masks, reporters saw while on a trip organized by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
“We have taken strict measures to protect our employees and tourists,” Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said in an interview.
“Turkey is the best prepared country” to welcome travelers, he said.
The minister last week unveiled a “safe tourism” certificate, awarded on the basis of 132 criteria to hotels and restaurants able to accommodate customers in proper sanitary conditions.
About 500 establishments have received that label and authorities hope to quadruple the figure in the coming month.
To earn the tourism ministry’s label, hotels must also set up a separate section to isolate tourists who test positive for COVID-19.
“We had to reconfigure our establishments. Despite these additional expenses, we will not increase prices,” Turkish Hoteliers Federation president Sururi Corabatir said.
The government has also introduced a health insurance scheme — US$26 worth — covering hospital expenses for COVID-19 patients. Travelers can sign up on arrival.
The stakes are high: From hoteliers to restaurateurs, along with farmers who sell their products in the region, the pandemic has upended the lives of all those who live off tourism in Antalya.
The area nicknamed “Las Vegas without a casino” for its luxury resort hotels looks like a ghost town. Except for some pharmacies, all shops and restaurants are shut.
“In 2019, we received 35 million passengers, including 15 million from abroad. Since the beginning of the year, the total number is less than a million,” Antalya Airport director-general Deniz Varol said.
In the airport, thermal cameras take passengers’ temperatures, a quarantine room has been set up and a center able to carry out 20,000 tests a day has opened.
In the absence of foreign tourists, some Turks are enjoying a quiet vacation.
Deniz Kaya, who comes to Antalya every year, said that she has never seen the city “so empty.”
“People are careful, they spend their holidays respecting social distancing rules,” she said while tanning by the pool.
However, will the measures taken be enough to convince foreign tourists to visit?
Much will depend on negotiations with their home countries, including Germany, which has placed Turkey on a list of destinations it considers “coronavirus risk areas,” and Russia — one of the most infected countries in the world.
According to official figures, Turkey has recorded nearly 5,000 virus-related deaths and more than 188,000 cases.
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
CONTESTED FRONTIER: The Indian prime minister said the country had the capability to ensure no one would dare look toward one inch of its land following China’s claim China said the Galwan Valley high up in a Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly laying claim to the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to reduce tensions. The confrontation in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest in 45 years. India has blamed China for instigating the fight by developing infrastructure in the valley, which it said was a breach of the agreement of what area remained in dispute. Chinese Ministry of Foreign
The presidential runoff in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati between a pro-Beijing leader and an opposition candidate sympathetic to Taiwan is the most aggressive campaign in the nation’s history, former Kiribati president Anote Tong said. The vote on Monday could open the door for Taiwan to reclaim the strategic ally it lost to China last year, with the opposition campaigning on a platform critical of the diplomatic switch. Kiribati, the site of a mothballed Chinese space tracking station in the central Pacific, has a finely balanced parliament with loyalties evenly split between President Taneti Maamau and ally-turned-rival Banuera Berina, who broke
GLOBAL INCREASES: Russia yesterday reported 7,728 new cases, while Indonesia reported 862 and Germany reported 687 cases, its highest one-day toll in a month China and South Korea yesterday reported new COVID-19 cases in outbreaks that threatened to set back their recovery. Chinese authorities reported 25 new confirmed cases — 22 in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei Province. It said 2.3 million people have been tested in an effort to contain the outbreak in the capital that led to the closure of its biggest wholesale food market. In South Korea, authorities reported 48 new cases. Half were in the capital, Seoul. Ten were in the central city of Daejong, suggesting the virus was spreading more widely as anti-disease measures are relaxed. The head of the WHO