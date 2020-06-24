Virus Outbreak: Turkey strives to revive its virus-hit tourist sector

AFP, ANTALYA, Turkey





In normal times, tourists must rise at dawn to secure a free sunbed on the beach in Antalya, a popular holiday resort city in southern Turkey.

Today even after a lie in, the best locations are still available.

As elsewhere, the COVID-19 pandemic has hammered the tourism industry — a vital Turkish economic sector that welcomed a record 50 million foreign visitors last year.

A sign reads “social distance 1.5m” next to the pool of a hotel on Friday last week in Antalya, a popular holiday resort city in southern Turkey. Photo: AFP

However, with the lifting of restrictions worldwide, including the gradual opening of airline connections, Turkey is trying to lure tourists to save what it can of the summer season.

At a luxury hotel on the Mediterranean coast, floor markings invite customers to respect social distancing, disinfectant gels are placed at the entrance to elevators and restaurants, and all staff wear masks, reporters saw while on a trip organized by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

“We have taken strict measures to protect our employees and tourists,” Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said in an interview.

“Turkey is the best prepared country” to welcome travelers, he said.

The minister last week unveiled a “safe tourism” certificate, awarded on the basis of 132 criteria to hotels and restaurants able to accommodate customers in proper sanitary conditions.

About 500 establishments have received that label and authorities hope to quadruple the figure in the coming month.

To earn the tourism ministry’s label, hotels must also set up a separate section to isolate tourists who test positive for COVID-19.

“We had to reconfigure our establishments. Despite these additional expenses, we will not increase prices,” Turkish Hoteliers Federation president Sururi Corabatir said.

The government has also introduced a health insurance scheme — US$26 worth — covering hospital expenses for COVID-19 patients. Travelers can sign up on arrival.

The stakes are high: From hoteliers to restaurateurs, along with farmers who sell their products in the region, the pandemic has upended the lives of all those who live off tourism in Antalya.

The area nicknamed “Las Vegas without a casino” for its luxury resort hotels looks like a ghost town. Except for some pharmacies, all shops and restaurants are shut.

“In 2019, we received 35 million passengers, including 15 million from abroad. Since the beginning of the year, the total number is less than a million,” Antalya Airport director-general Deniz Varol said.

In the airport, thermal cameras take passengers’ temperatures, a quarantine room has been set up and a center able to carry out 20,000 tests a day has opened.

In the absence of foreign tourists, some Turks are enjoying a quiet vacation.

Deniz Kaya, who comes to Antalya every year, said that she has never seen the city “so empty.”

“People are careful, they spend their holidays respecting social distancing rules,” she said while tanning by the pool.

However, will the measures taken be enough to convince foreign tourists to visit?

Much will depend on negotiations with their home countries, including Germany, which has placed Turkey on a list of destinations it considers “coronavirus risk areas,” and Russia — one of the most infected countries in the world.

According to official figures, Turkey has recorded nearly 5,000 virus-related deaths and more than 188,000 cases.