Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday said that she would not select judges to preside over cases that fall under the territory’s new security legislation, an apparent attempt to assuage concerns about it.
Lam said that she would instead appoint a panel of judges for all courts based on recommendations from a judicial body.
“When one day there is national security cases, the responsibility to assign which judge on that list to handle a case still lies on the judiciary of Hong Kong,” Lam told reporters. “The executive is not responsible for that.”
Photo: AP
China’s planned national security legislation for the territory has stoked fears among democracy activists in Hong Kong and some foreign governments that Beijing is further eroding extensive autonomy promised when Britain handed it back to China under a “one country, two systems” formula in 1997.
The territory’s common law-based legal system is widely seen as the bedrock of that formula, underpinning its status as a global financial hub.
China has said that the national security legislation, which is expected to be passed next week, would target only a small group of troublemakers as it tackles separatism, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in Hong Kong.
The full details of the legislation have not been made public, and Lam yesterday said that she also has yet to view the entire document.
Reports in Chinese state media over the weekend suggested that Lam could select judges for related cases, triggering alarm among some lawyers, who called it a serious challenge to Hong Kong’s coveted judicial independence.
Critics have also raised concerns that the legislation would exclude foreign judges, commonly used in Hong Kong, from presiding over national security cases. The fear is that could leave judges more favorable to Beijing to handle those cases.
“In the released details of the legislation, the problem concerning nationality of judges handling national security cases is not yet mentioned,” Lam said.
China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee has scheduled another meeting from Sunday to Tuesday next week and the legislation, which would pave the way for the biggest change to the territory’s way of life, is expected to be enacted then.
