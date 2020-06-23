World News Quick Take

Children from Syria return

The government yesterday said that it had brought home 10 French children of jihadist fighters overnight from a refugee camp in Syria, the latest in a repatriation process since the Islamic State group was ousted from its Syrian base in March last year. “France has carried out the return of 10 French minors, orphans or humanitarian cases, who were in camps in northeast Syria,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “These children have been turned over to French judicial authorities, are receiving medical treatment and have been taken in by social services.” The ministry did not provide details on their parents. The ministry said it had “thanked” Kurdish leaders for their cooperation in an operation carried out “because of the particularly vulnerable situation these children were in, and with the authorizations provided by local authorities.”

Petty family denies Trump

Tom Petty’s family criticized President Donald Trump for using the late rock star’s hit I Won’t Back Down at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, sending the campaign a cease and desist warning. “Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,” the late rocker’s family said on Twitter on Saturday. “Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate,” said the tweet signed by Petty’s widow, Dana, ex-wife Jane, and his daughters, Adria and Annakim. “Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind.” The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Petty wrote the 1989 song “for the underdog, for the common man and for EVERYONE,” his family said on Twitter. “We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either.”

NY officer suspended

A New York City police officer was suspended without pay on Sunday after he was recorded putting his arm around a man’s neck in what the police commissioner called an “apparent chokehold.” The department’s action to suspend the officer came just hours after the morning confrontation on a beach boardwalk in the Rockaway section of Queens. A video shot by one of the men involved showed a group of officers tackling a man, with one of them putting his arm around his neck as he lay face-down on the boardwalk. In the video, someone yells: “Stop choking him, bro!” The officer relaxes his grip after a fellow officer taps him and pulls on his shirt. The man who was tackled stood under his own power after he got off the ground and refused to let medics examine him after the incident.

Cartel chief issues threat

A Mexican cartel leader threatened the government and his foes in video messages, including one where he can be seen fighting back tears after his mother was detained over the weekend. Jose “El Marro” Yepez leads the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, which has been a thorn in the side of President Andres Lopez Obrador’s government due to his gang’s industrial-scale siphoning of petroleum from state-run oil company Pemex. In one of the videos, Yepez threatens the government after his mother was arrested in a major security operation in the city of Celeya in Guanajuato state. “I’m going to be a stone in your shoe. I’m going to blow up, you will see,” Yepez said.