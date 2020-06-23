FRANCE
Children from Syria return
The government yesterday said that it had brought home 10 French children of jihadist fighters overnight from a refugee camp in Syria, the latest in a repatriation process since the Islamic State group was ousted from its Syrian base in March last year. “France has carried out the return of 10 French minors, orphans or humanitarian cases, who were in camps in northeast Syria,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. “These children have been turned over to French judicial authorities, are receiving medical treatment and have been taken in by social services.” The ministry did not provide details on their parents. The ministry said it had “thanked” Kurdish leaders for their cooperation in an operation carried out “because of the particularly vulnerable situation these children were in, and with the authorizations provided by local authorities.”
UNITED STATES
Petty family denies Trump
Tom Petty’s family criticized President Donald Trump for using the late rock star’s hit I Won’t Back Down at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, sending the campaign a cease and desist warning. “Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,” the late rocker’s family said on Twitter on Saturday. “Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate,” said the tweet signed by Petty’s widow, Dana, ex-wife Jane, and his daughters, Adria and Annakim. “Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind.” The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Petty wrote the 1989 song “for the underdog, for the common man and for EVERYONE,” his family said on Twitter. “We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either.”
UNITED STATES
NY officer suspended
A New York City police officer was suspended without pay on Sunday after he was recorded putting his arm around a man’s neck in what the police commissioner called an “apparent chokehold.” The department’s action to suspend the officer came just hours after the morning confrontation on a beach boardwalk in the Rockaway section of Queens. A video shot by one of the men involved showed a group of officers tackling a man, with one of them putting his arm around his neck as he lay face-down on the boardwalk. In the video, someone yells: “Stop choking him, bro!” The officer relaxes his grip after a fellow officer taps him and pulls on his shirt. The man who was tackled stood under his own power after he got off the ground and refused to let medics examine him after the incident.
MEXICO
Cartel chief issues threat
A Mexican cartel leader threatened the government and his foes in video messages, including one where he can be seen fighting back tears after his mother was detained over the weekend. Jose “El Marro” Yepez leads the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, which has been a thorn in the side of President Andres Lopez Obrador’s government due to his gang’s industrial-scale siphoning of petroleum from state-run oil company Pemex. In one of the videos, Yepez threatens the government after his mother was arrested in a major security operation in the city of Celeya in Guanajuato state. “I’m going to be a stone in your shoe. I’m going to blow up, you will see,” Yepez said.
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
CONTESTED FRONTIER: The Indian prime minister said the country had the capability to ensure no one would dare look toward one inch of its land following China’s claim China said the Galwan Valley high up in a Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly laying claim to the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to reduce tensions. The confrontation in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest in 45 years. India has blamed China for instigating the fight by developing infrastructure in the valley, which it said was a breach of the agreement of what area remained in dispute. Chinese Ministry of Foreign
The presidential runoff in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati between a pro-Beijing leader and an opposition candidate sympathetic to Taiwan is the most aggressive campaign in the nation’s history, former Kiribati president Anote Tong said. The vote on Monday could open the door for Taiwan to reclaim the strategic ally it lost to China last year, with the opposition campaigning on a platform critical of the diplomatic switch. Kiribati, the site of a mothballed Chinese space tracking station in the central Pacific, has a finely balanced parliament with loyalties evenly split between President Taneti Maamau and ally-turned-rival Banuera Berina, who broke
COVID-19 can leave the lungs of people who died from the disease completely unrecognizable, a professor of cardiovascular science told the British parliament. It created such massive damage in those who spent more than a month in hospital that it resulted in “complete disruption of the lung architecture,” said Mauro Giacca, a professor of cardiovascular sciences at King’s College London. In findings that he said showed the potential for “real problems” after survival, Giacca told the House of Lords’ science and technology committee that he had studied the autopsies of patients who died in Italy after 30 to 40 days in intensive