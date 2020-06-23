Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic led his party to a landslide victory in general elections boycotted by the opposition, securing a crushing majority in a country that is at the center of a struggle for influence among global powers.
Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party won 61.2 percent of Sunday’s vote, according to partial official results with 68 percent of polling stations counted.
Boosted by the boycott from opposition leaders and turnout marred by fear of COVID-19, the result is enough for his party to change any law uncontested. It also eclipses the majorities held by ruling parties across Europe save those of Russia and Belarus.
Photo: AFP
“This is a historic moment,” Vucic said after declaring victory. “Tonight we got enormous confidence from the people, the most ever in Serbia.”
The win would allow him to tighten his political dominance over the former Yugoslav republic that began when he transformed himself from nationalist firebrand to a pro-EU prime minister in 2014.
It also renews the government’s mandate to tackle thorny issues ranging from trying to lead the economy into a post-virus recovery to mending ties with Kosovo and navigating the uncertain path toward EU membership.
In second place behind the Progressives was the Socialist Party of Vucic’s foreign minister, Ivica Dacic, with 10.4 percent.
According to a parallel tally of election officials’ partial vote count, independent monitors at the CeSID think tank said only one other party made it in to parliament and turnout was about 48 percent.
Buoyed by state media coverage of his government’s efforts to quash Serbia’s COVID-19 outbreak and engagements with leaders in the US, China and Russia, Vucic overcame weeks of protests against his government by tens of thousands of Serbs who took to their balconies during the virus lockdown.
His victory exceeds the most votes won by the late wartime strongman Slobodan Milosevic, a former boss to Vucic in the 1990s. The biggest opposition parties refused to field candidates, saying the Progressives denied them access to media and undermined conditions for a free-and-fair vote.
“This result is an election tsunami,” said Slobodan Zecevic, an analyst at the Institute of European Studies. “I don’t know anyone in Europe capable of such an election result.”
Since switching to the job of president in 2017, Vucic has transformed the role from a largely ceremonial post into Serbia’s main executive position.
During that time he has reined in public finances, attracted foreign investment and raised wages.
Still, living standards have languished virtually unchanged at about two-fifths of the EU average for the past decade, and Freedom House, a largely US-government funded think tank that monitors democracy, ranks Serbia as only “partly free.”
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
CONTESTED FRONTIER: The Indian prime minister said the country had the capability to ensure no one would dare look toward one inch of its land following China’s claim China said the Galwan Valley high up in a Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly laying claim to the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to reduce tensions. The confrontation in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest in 45 years. India has blamed China for instigating the fight by developing infrastructure in the valley, which it said was a breach of the agreement of what area remained in dispute. Chinese Ministry of Foreign
The presidential runoff in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati between a pro-Beijing leader and an opposition candidate sympathetic to Taiwan is the most aggressive campaign in the nation’s history, former Kiribati president Anote Tong said. The vote on Monday could open the door for Taiwan to reclaim the strategic ally it lost to China last year, with the opposition campaigning on a platform critical of the diplomatic switch. Kiribati, the site of a mothballed Chinese space tracking station in the central Pacific, has a finely balanced parliament with loyalties evenly split between President Taneti Maamau and ally-turned-rival Banuera Berina, who broke
COVID-19 can leave the lungs of people who died from the disease completely unrecognizable, a professor of cardiovascular science told the British parliament. It created such massive damage in those who spent more than a month in hospital that it resulted in “complete disruption of the lung architecture,” said Mauro Giacca, a professor of cardiovascular sciences at King’s College London. In findings that he said showed the potential for “real problems” after survival, Giacca told the House of Lords’ science and technology committee that he had studied the autopsies of patients who died in Italy after 30 to 40 days in intensive