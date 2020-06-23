A minute’s silence was yesterday held in Reading, England, to remember the three people killed in a terror attack on Saturday, as police officers continued to question the only suspect on suspicion of murder.
Khairi Saadallah, the 25-year-old Libyan refugee held over the stabbings in Forbury Gardens near the town center, was on MI5’s radar in the middle of last year.
Witnesses described horrific scenes at the park, which is popular with families, especially amid COVID-19 lockdown measures. Thames Valley police said they had detained and arrested the suspect within five minutes of the first call at 6:56pm.
Photo: AP
British Home Secretary Priti Patel yesterday visited Reading to meet officers investigating the incident, as well as those who intervened in the attack as it unfolded.
British Minister of State for Security James Brokenshire confirmed there would be no change to the UK’s terror threat level.
Reading Mayor David Stevens and leader of Reading Council Jason Brock invited the people of the town to hold a minute’s silence at 10am in memory of the victims.
“Reading is a very close-knit community and we’re very united, we’re very strong and it’s very important we don’t allow an act of terror to divide us as we move forward,” Brock said.
Among the three people killed was a 36-year-old secondary-school teacher, James Furlong, 36.
Students at the Holt school in Wokingham, where Furlong was head of history, government and politics, lighted candles and laid flowers in memory of their teacher.
Former pupil Molly Collins, who left the school in 2017, told the BBC Radio 4 Today program: “He was such a loved teacher. I can’t find anyone that ever had a bad word to say about him, and to hear that it was him is just so, so sad.
“He was so passionate and enthusiastic about history and about learning, and anything that was boring, anything you didn’t find interesting, he would make it interesting.”
Saadallah is understood to have been under investigation as a person who might travel abroad “for extremist reasons,” but sources indicated the inquiry was closed relatively quickly without any action taken as no genuine threat or immediate risk was identified.
Intelligence agencies believe he had mental health problems, the sources said.
There was no immediate evidence the Reading attack was underpinned by an allegiance to Islamic State or al-Qaeda, although investigations are ongoing.
A US-born man was another one of the victims: Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, grew up in Philadelphia, but moved to England about 15 years ago, his father, Robert Ritchie, told US media.
Robert Ritchie told reporters his son worked for a law firm in London before taking a job about 10 years ago at a Dutch pharmaceutical company with British headquarters in Reading, where the stabbing attack took place.
Joe Ritchie-Bennett comes from a family of police officers. Robert Ritchie is a retired chief inspector. His mother is a retired police officer, as is the wife of his brother, Robert.
“I love him. I always have. I always will,” his brother told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He was a great guy. He was four years younger than me. I had a paper route at 12 and he helped me every day. I used to buy him something every two weeks to thank him.
Joe Ritchie-Bennett was reportedly friends with Furlong.
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
CONTESTED FRONTIER: The Indian prime minister said the country had the capability to ensure no one would dare look toward one inch of its land following China’s claim China said the Galwan Valley high up in a Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly laying claim to the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to reduce tensions. The confrontation in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest in 45 years. India has blamed China for instigating the fight by developing infrastructure in the valley, which it said was a breach of the agreement of what area remained in dispute. Chinese Ministry of Foreign
The presidential runoff in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati between a pro-Beijing leader and an opposition candidate sympathetic to Taiwan is the most aggressive campaign in the nation’s history, former Kiribati president Anote Tong said. The vote on Monday could open the door for Taiwan to reclaim the strategic ally it lost to China last year, with the opposition campaigning on a platform critical of the diplomatic switch. Kiribati, the site of a mothballed Chinese space tracking station in the central Pacific, has a finely balanced parliament with loyalties evenly split between President Taneti Maamau and ally-turned-rival Banuera Berina, who broke
COVID-19 can leave the lungs of people who died from the disease completely unrecognizable, a professor of cardiovascular science told the British parliament. It created such massive damage in those who spent more than a month in hospital that it resulted in “complete disruption of the lung architecture,” said Mauro Giacca, a professor of cardiovascular sciences at King’s College London. In findings that he said showed the potential for “real problems” after survival, Giacca told the House of Lords’ science and technology committee that he had studied the autopsies of patients who died in Italy after 30 to 40 days in intensive