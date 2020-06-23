South Korea’s presidential office yesterday accused former US national security adviser John Bolton of distorting facts and jeopardizing future negotiations with his scathing account of US President Donald Trump’s North Korea summit strategy.
Bolton’s forthcoming memoir, titled The Room Where it Happened, takes both Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in to task for their handling of a series of historic meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un beginning in 2018.
South Korean National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong — who first told Trump that Kim wanted to meet and appears repeatedly in the book — said that the book “does not convey accurate facts and a large chunk of it distorts facts a great deal.”
He did not cite specifics, but he said that disclosing details about the bilateral nuclear negotiations “violates basic diplomatic principles and would seriously undermine interest in future talks” by all sides.
The presidential Blue House issued a separate statement.
“It is inappropriate to distort facts with prejudice and bias,” it said.
In the book, Bolton said that Trump was not prepared for his first summit with Kim in Singapore, but expected it to be “great theater.”
He also criticized Moon, saying the “whole diplomatic fandango was South Korea’s creation, relating more to its ‘unification’ agenda than serious strategy on Kim’s part or ours.”
“The South’s understanding of our terms to denuclearize North Korea bore no relationship to fundamental US national interests,” Bolton wrote.
He described Moon’s view on one issue as “nonsense” and “schizophrenic.”
Asked yesterday about Bolton’s description of Moon as “schizophrenic,” a South Korean presidential official responded: “It is an issue Bolton has to judge for himself. I think he might be one.”
