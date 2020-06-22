World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Volcano erupts twice

Mount Merapi, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, yesterday erupted twice, sending clouds of gray ash 6km into the sky, the country’s geological agency said. The two eruptions lasted for about seven minutes, according to the agency, and prompted local authorities to order residents to stay outside a 3km no-go zone around the rumbling crater near the country’s cultural capital, Yogyakarta. The agency did not raise the volcano’s alert status after the eruptions, but it advised commercial planes to be cautious in the area.

UNITED STATES

One killed in shooting

One person died and 11 more were wounded in a shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, police said yesterday. Images streamed live to Facebook showed at least one person lying on the pavement as dozens gather around — some screaming for medical help. Other footage appeared to show businesses with shattered windows, and police cars at the scene. “12 people have suffered gunshot wounds,” Minneapolis police wrote on Twitter. “1 adult male died and 11 have no life-threatening wounds.”

GERMANY

Rioters loot stores

Hundreds of people ran riot in Stuttgart city center in the early hours of yesterday, throwing stones and bottles at police, and plundering stores after smashing shop windows. Several arrests were made, a police spokesman told reporters, adding that he did not have a firm figure of the number detained. Some police officers were also hurt, he said. Tensions built up shortly after midnight when increasing numbers of people began gathering close to the city’s biggest square, the Schlossplatz. Clashes then broke out between several small groups, with police estimating that about 500 people were involved. Police called in reinforcements and said they could not immediately give a reason for the outbreak of violence.

UNITED KINGDOM

Stabbings deemed terrorism

The killing of three people in a stabbing rampage in a park in Reading is being treated as a terrorist attack, police have said. A 25-year-old Libyan national is being held by police over the incident, in which at least three other people sustained serious injuries. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for the Counter Terrorism Policing network, has declared the attack a terrorist incident, and Counter-Terrorism Policing South East would be taking over the investigation, Thames Valley police said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a meeting in No. 10 to be updated on the latest developments, Downing Street said. “The PM was updated on the ongoing investigation into the fatal stabbings in Reading yesterday,” a spokesman said.

UNITED STATES

Trump fires prosecutor

The country’s top law enforcement official on Saturday told a federal prosecutor known for probing allies of President Donald Trump that he was fired — sparking uproar and triggering an inquiry by Democratic lawmakers. Geoffrey Berman, head of the Southern District of New York attorney’s office since 2018, discovered his job was in jeopardy via a news release late Friday from Attorney General Bill Barr saying the prosecutor was stepping down. Berman responded that he had “no intention” of quitting, and that his office’s “investigations will move forward without interruption.” However, Barr sent him a letter on Saturday saying that Trump had agreed to fire the official “as of today.”