INDONESIA
Volcano erupts twice
Mount Merapi, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, yesterday erupted twice, sending clouds of gray ash 6km into the sky, the country’s geological agency said. The two eruptions lasted for about seven minutes, according to the agency, and prompted local authorities to order residents to stay outside a 3km no-go zone around the rumbling crater near the country’s cultural capital, Yogyakarta. The agency did not raise the volcano’s alert status after the eruptions, but it advised commercial planes to be cautious in the area.
UNITED STATES
One killed in shooting
One person died and 11 more were wounded in a shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, police said yesterday. Images streamed live to Facebook showed at least one person lying on the pavement as dozens gather around — some screaming for medical help. Other footage appeared to show businesses with shattered windows, and police cars at the scene. “12 people have suffered gunshot wounds,” Minneapolis police wrote on Twitter. “1 adult male died and 11 have no life-threatening wounds.”
GERMANY
Rioters loot stores
Hundreds of people ran riot in Stuttgart city center in the early hours of yesterday, throwing stones and bottles at police, and plundering stores after smashing shop windows. Several arrests were made, a police spokesman told reporters, adding that he did not have a firm figure of the number detained. Some police officers were also hurt, he said. Tensions built up shortly after midnight when increasing numbers of people began gathering close to the city’s biggest square, the Schlossplatz. Clashes then broke out between several small groups, with police estimating that about 500 people were involved. Police called in reinforcements and said they could not immediately give a reason for the outbreak of violence.
UNITED KINGDOM
Stabbings deemed terrorism
The killing of three people in a stabbing rampage in a park in Reading is being treated as a terrorist attack, police have said. A 25-year-old Libyan national is being held by police over the incident, in which at least three other people sustained serious injuries. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for the Counter Terrorism Policing network, has declared the attack a terrorist incident, and Counter-Terrorism Policing South East would be taking over the investigation, Thames Valley police said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a meeting in No. 10 to be updated on the latest developments, Downing Street said. “The PM was updated on the ongoing investigation into the fatal stabbings in Reading yesterday,” a spokesman said.
UNITED STATES
Trump fires prosecutor
The country’s top law enforcement official on Saturday told a federal prosecutor known for probing allies of President Donald Trump that he was fired — sparking uproar and triggering an inquiry by Democratic lawmakers. Geoffrey Berman, head of the Southern District of New York attorney’s office since 2018, discovered his job was in jeopardy via a news release late Friday from Attorney General Bill Barr saying the prosecutor was stepping down. Berman responded that he had “no intention” of quitting, and that his office’s “investigations will move forward without interruption.” However, Barr sent him a letter on Saturday saying that Trump had agreed to fire the official “as of today.”
It is a scene out of every parent’s — and teenager’s — worst nightmare: Two adult-film actors turn up naked at the front door, to tell a stunned mother: “Hiya … your son’s been watching us online.” The sudden appearance of a smiling, but nude Sue and Derek has become something of a sensation as part on an unusual series of TV ads by the New Zealand government about Internet safety for young people. In the latest video for the Keep It Real Online series, pornography actors tell a woman played by comedian Justine Smith that her son has been watching their
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
CONTESTED FRONTIER: The Indian prime minister said the country had the capability to ensure no one would dare look toward one inch of its land following China’s claim China said the Galwan Valley high up in a Himalayan border region where Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a deadly brawl this week falls entirely within China, boldly laying claim to the disputed area as the Asian giants continued using military and diplomatic channels to reduce tensions. The confrontation in the valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest in 45 years. India has blamed China for instigating the fight by developing infrastructure in the valley, which it said was a breach of the agreement of what area remained in dispute. Chinese Ministry of Foreign
COVID-19 can leave the lungs of people who died from the disease completely unrecognizable, a professor of cardiovascular science told the British parliament. It created such massive damage in those who spent more than a month in hospital that it resulted in “complete disruption of the lung architecture,” said Mauro Giacca, a professor of cardiovascular sciences at King’s College London. In findings that he said showed the potential for “real problems” after survival, Giacca told the House of Lords’ science and technology committee that he had studied the autopsies of patients who died in Italy after 30 to 40 days in intensive