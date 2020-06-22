A man was shot dead and another seriously injured on Saturday in a police-free autonomous zone created by protesters in the US city of Seattle, where officers were prevented from accessing the victims, officials said.
The area, set up as part of the protest movement following the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer, has been a frequent target of US President Donald Trump.
Trump has called it a “disaster” and said people there are anarchists from the “radical left.”
For nearly two weeks, protesters and advocates have occupied the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, establishing an area described as a “no cop” zone — an urban experiment mostly carried out with a festival-like atmosphere.
“Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim, but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims,” the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.
Police, who arrived at the scene at about 2:30am, were later told that the pair had been transported to the hospital by the zone’s “medics,” where one of the victims, a 19-year-old, was declared dead.
The other victim, also a male, “remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries,” the department said.
Police said the shooter or shooters remained at large and that they had no description of a potential suspect.
The Seattle Times reported that the shooting was not believed to be connected to the protest.
Officers’ body camera footage showed police being confronted by the protesters who kept them from entering the area.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Thursday defended the zone after Trump threatened to intervene, while Washington Governor Jay Inslee told the US president that a “man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business.”
At a rally late on Saturday in Oklahoma, Trump referenced the episode again, telling supporters: “I have an offer out. I said anytime you want we’ll come in, we’ll straighten it out in one hour or less.”
“Now I may be wrong, but it’s probably better for us to just watch that disaster,” Trump said.
Officials in Seattle have denied reports that left-wing activists are behind the setting up of the autonomous zone.
