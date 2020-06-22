Hundreds of people on Saturday protested in Paris against racism and police violence, and in memory of black men who died following encounters with French police or under suspicious circumstances.
The protesters marched to the former home of Lamine Dieng, a 25-year-old Franco-Senegalese man arrested in 2007 who died in a police van. Thousands of other protesters marched in Paris and cities across France in support of undocumented migrants.
“I hope that this is not just a moment of brief awareness,” Dieng’s sister, Ramata Dieng, told reporters. “We have dreamed for a long time of seeing this many people mobilizing on this issue.”
“This can’t stop at indignation. It’s fine to be indignant, but we must move to the next step and the next step is to put implement the tools, have laws voted on so that police are no longer above the law,” she said.
The French government earlier this month agreed to pay 145,000 euros (US$162,072) to Dieng’s relatives in a settlement via the European Court of Human Rights, after the family tried for more than a decade to hold police accountable for his death.
Many at Saturday’s protest linked it with the case of George Floyd, an African-American whose death on May 25 in the US city of Minneapolis galvanized protesters around the globe to rally against racism and police brutality.
“George Floyd was the hair that broke the camel’s back in the United States, but it’s not just George Floyd,” demonstrator Lylia Boukerrouche said.
“In France, though it’s different, it’s a similar situation. It was a colonial state, and we see that today police violence occurs against blacks and Arabs, the descendants of immigrants,” Boukerrouche added.
Some demonstrators carried placards bearing the words “Justice for Ibo,” a reference to Ibrahima Bah, 22, who died in a motorbike crash in October last year in the Paris suburbs of Villiers-le-Bel while allegedly trying to escape a police check.
Bah’s family has blamed the police for his death.
The protests in Paris for Dieng and undocumented migrants were authorized by French authorities, who have been exercising caution over protests in the past few weeks as the country emerges from coronavirus restrictions.
Other protests in the French capital were banned, including an anti-racism demonstration near the US embassy by the Black African Defense League and another protest linked to recent violence involving Chechens in the French city of Dijon. Protesters gathered anyway.
Separately on Saturday, a small group of advocates staged a flash protest outside the French Ministry of Health in support of state medical workers, who are demanding higher pay and more hospital staff after France’s once-renowned healthcare system struggles to cope with the virus crisis following years of cost cuts.
The protesters sprayed red paint on the ministry building, symbolizing blood, and on a mock medal.
