Serbians went to the polls yesterday to elect a new parliament in Europe’s first national election since COVID-19 lockdowns took effect three months ago, with the ruling conservatives expected to win a comfortable majority.
Polling stations were equipped with masks and hand sanitizer for the use by the country’s electorate of almost 6.6 million, many of whom were expected to skip voting — partly due to fears of becoming infected.
Turnout could also be hit by the boycott campaign of some opposition parties, who said the vote would not be free or fair, due to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s firm grip over the media.
Photo: AFP
Voters largely back efforts by Vucic’s ruling coalition to push for Serbian membership of the EU while maintaining strong ties with Russia and China.
However, the future government would face increasing EU and US pressure to recognize the independence of Serbia’s former province of Kosovo, a move seen as key for regional stability.
According to the latest opinion polls, Vucic’s conservative Serbian People’s Party was set to win about 50 percent of the vote, boosted by widespread approval over the government’s handling of the pandemic.
Vucic’s coalition partner, the Socialist Party, was expected to come second with about 10 percent.
The opposition center-right Serbian Patriotic Alliance (SPAS) led by Aleksandar Sapic, the mayor of Novi Beograd, Belgrade’s most populous municipality, was tipped to come third.
Mladjan Knezevic, a pensioner from Novi Beograd, said that he voted for the status quo: “I am for the things to stay as they were.”
Vucic himself was not up for re-election, but the opposition parties boycotting the vote have accused him of using his position as president to promote his party.
Serbia, which has a population of 7.2 million, has reported 12,803 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 260 deaths. It was among the first European countries to start opening its borders on May 22 and all lockdown curbs have since been lifted.
Analysts and pollsters have said that health concerns would keep some voters at home, especially among higher-risk groups.
About 1.2 million people on the electoral list have lived abroad for years and were unlikely to vote.
At a polling station in a school in Belgrade’s Zemun municipality, voters and election officials in masks said they were working briskly to minimize exposure to virus.
“Yes, I am concerned about the coronavirus, but had to vote ... I want to see SPAS in the parliament,” Milica, 26, a social worker, said.
