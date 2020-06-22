Egypt’s president on Saturday said that advances by Turkey-backed Libyan forces on the city of Sirte could prompt an Egyptian military intervention in the country in support of Cairo’s ally, Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar.
Ankara has urged forces led by the eastern-based Haftar to withdraw from the strategic city for a ceasefire agreement to be reached.
The UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli has made major military gains against Haftar’s forces recently, thanks to increased support from Turkey.
Photo: Reuters
Sirte, which lies about 450km, east of the capital, is under the control of Haftar’s forces, who last year launched an attempt to seize control of western Libya.
In a televised address, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said Sirte is a “red line” for Egypt, citing the need to protect its porous border as grounds for “direct intervention” in Libya.
“If the Libyan people asked us to intervene, it is a signal to the world that Egypt and Libya share ... common interests, security and stability,” al-Sisi said on Saturday.
The GNA denounced al-Sisi’s warning, saying any intervention would be a threat to Libya’s security.
“We strongly reject what was said by al-Sisi and consider it a continuation of the war on the Libyan people, interference in Libyan affairs and a dangerous threat to national security,” said Mohammed Amari Zayed, a member of the GNA’s presidential council. “There can be no ‘red line’ within our borders. We reject any bid aimed at dividing the Libyan people or their territory... [and] we categorically reject any bid to impose guardianship on Libya.”
Turkey also vowed to continue supporting the GNA’s push for Sirte and demanded the evacuation of Haftar’s forces from the city for a “sustainable ceasefire.”
“Any direct intervention by Egypt now has international legitimacy, whether under the UN charter on self-defense or at the discretion of the only legitimate elected authority in Libya: the Libyan parliament,” al-Sisi said.
The GNA has vowed to take Sirte, former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s hometown and a strategic access point to Libya’s key oil fields.
It is also the last major settlement before the traditional boundary between western Libya and Haftar’s stronghold in the east.
“Some think they can trespass on the Sirte or Al-Jurfa frontline. This for us is a red line,” al-Sisi said.
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that a ceasefire would be possible if Haftar’s forces withdrew from Sirte and Al-Jufra.
“It should be a sustainable ceasefire, meaning that the other side, the LNA [Libyan National Army], should not be in a position to launch another attack on the legitimate Libyan government any time it wants,” Kalin said.
