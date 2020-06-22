Rakhine’s Internet blackout in second year

RIGHTS GROUPS CRITICISM: A legal adviser for Human Rights Watch said it was critical for civilians to be able to get the information needed during a pandemic

The internet shutdown in Myanmar’s conflict-ridden northwest, described by rights groups as the world’s longest, entered a second year yesterday, with locals and campaigners appealing for an end to the blackout as COVID-19 fears grip the region.

The military has been embroiled in a bloody civil war since January last year against the Arakan Army (AA), an insurgent group fighting for more autonomy for ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

The government shut down mobile data in several townships across Rakhine state and neighboring Chin state on June 21 last year, causing panic among residents desperate for information about the unrest.

Human Rights Watch on Friday called for an immediate end to “the world’s longest government-enforced Internet shutdown.”

“It’s critical for civilians to get the information needed to stay safe” during a global pandemic, said Linda Lakhdhir, a legal adviser in the group’s Asia division.

The country has so far recorded 287 COVID-19 cases, including six deaths, but experts fear the low numbers are due to a lack of testing.

A government official said earlier this month the Internet shutdown would continue until at least Aug. 1 in eight townships.

Telecom companies said the government ordered the blackout to prevent “illegal activities.”

The conflict has displaced tens of thousands of civilians and seen hundreds injured and scores killed, with both the military and the AA trading allegations of abuses.

Few in Myanmar have personal computers, with the majority relying on cellphones to access the Internet for communications and information — making those under the blackout especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Rights groups have also condemned the blocking of several local media Web sites and are urging telecom firms to push back against the government’s orders.

Rakhine state is also home to the Rohingya, a Muslim minority group that faced a brutal crackdown by the military in 2017.

About 750,000 fled to Bangladesh in violence that has led to charges of genocide against Myanmar at the UN’s top court.

The 600,000 Rohingya remaining in Rakhine live in what Amnesty International has branded “apartheid conditions,” with little freedom of movement.

“We want to know more information regarding COVID-19, what’s happening to the displaced people in Sittwe [Rakhine’s capital] and what’s happening in Bangladesh,” Abdullah, a Rohingya resident from Mrauk U township, said by telephone.

They now struggle to contact relatives, send them money or even check the weather forecast, he added.

Schoolteacher Aung Win in Buthidaung Township said he was unable to access lessons from the education department before the new academic year begins next month.

“We just want the Internet back as soon as possible,” he said.