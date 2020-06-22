China and South Korea yesterday reported new COVID-19 cases in outbreaks that threatened to set back their recovery.
Chinese authorities reported 25 new confirmed cases — 22 in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei Province. It said 2.3 million people have been tested in an effort to contain the outbreak in the capital that led to the closure of its biggest wholesale food market.
In South Korea, authorities reported 48 new cases. Half were in the capital, Seoul. Ten were in the central city of Daejong, suggesting the virus was spreading more widely as anti-disease measures are relaxed.
Photo: AFP
The head of the WHO on Friday warned that the virus’ global spread was accelerating after a daily high of 150,000 new cases was reported the previous day.
COVID-19 has killed more than 464,500 people and infected more than 8.79 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The true number is thought to be much higher because many cases go untested.
China, where the outbreak began in December last year, and South Korea, the second country to report a spike in infections, had eased controls on travel and business as new cases fell. They have reimposed monitoring and some other restrictions following their recent jump in infections.
Photo: AP
The Beijing health commission gave no details of where the latest cases might have originated. The Chinese capital’s biggest wholesale food market was closed on June 13 after dozens of people who worked there tested positive.
The agency in charge of the Ming Tombs northwest of Beijing said indoor areas would be closed as a safety precaution. Visitors are allowed in outdoor areas, but are required to wear masks and be checked for fever.
In South Korea, nearly 200 infections have been traced to employees at a door-to-door sales company in Seoul, which mostly hired people over 60, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Photo: AFP
At least 70 infections have been linked to a table tennis club in Seoul whose members also passed the virus at a church.
South Korean officials are reluctant to enforce stronger social-distancing to avoid hurting their fragile economy.
In the Middle East, the Palestinian Authority reimposed restrictions in the West Bank after 86 people tested positive on Saturday.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that access to the city of Hebron was suspended and residents put under a five-day curfew. Another city, Nablus, is to be isolated for two days.
In Europe, Germany reported 687 new cases, its highest one-day toll in a month, after earlier managing the outbreak better than comparable large European nations.
Spain dropped a 14-day quarantine requirement for British visitors effective yesterday, and it opened its border with France, as the last of the strict coronavirus restrictions introduced in March were eased.
Britain has Europe’s highest and the world’s third-highest official death toll at more than 42,674.
Russia yesterday reported 7,728 new cases, pushing its nationwide case tally to 584,680 since the crisis began. The national coronavirus response center said that 109 people had died in the previous 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,111.
Indonesia reported 862 new infections, taking its total number of cases to 45,891. Indonesian Ministry of Health official Achmad Yurianto said there were 36 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,465, the highest death toll in East Asia outside of China.
Additional reporting by Reuters
