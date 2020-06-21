UNITED STATES
Iran resolution passed
The board of governors at the body’s nuclear watchdog on Friday passed a resolution critical of Iran, the first of its kind since 2012, as tension mounts over Tehran’s nuclear program. The resolution was put forward by European states and urges Tehran to provide inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency with access to two sites to help clarify whether undeclared nuclear activity took place there in the early 2000s. It “calls on Iran to fully cooperate with the agency and satisfy the agency’s requests without any further delay, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by the agency.” The resolution was carried by 25 votes in favor, while Russia and China voted against.
RUSSIA
Opposition radio fined
Opposition-leaning radio station Echo Moskvy and its Web site editor have been fined the equivalent of US$3,745 for posting the comments of a political analyst who questioned the country’s COVID-19 statistics. The station’s chief editor Alexei Venediktov on Friday tweeted that a Moscow court handed a US$2,880 fine to the radio station and a US$865 fine to its Web site editor Vitaly Ruvinsky “for publishing the statement of political analyst Valery Solovei,” adding that Echo Moskvy planned to appeal the ruling. According to court filings, the fines were issued for “disseminating deliberate ... misinformation” and “creating a threat to the life and [or] health of the people.”
UNITED STATES
Anti-Castro spy dies
Cuban Antonio Veciana, a CIA spy who dedicated his life to trying to kill former Cuban president Fidel Castro and destabilize the country’s communist government, died in Miami on Thursday at 91, his daughter said on Friday. The staunch anti-Castro crusader, who claims to have set into motion “Operation Peter Pan,” a wave of panic that caused an exodus of thousands of Cuban children to the US in the 1960s, died at a hospice after battling a long illness, his daughter, Ana Veciana-Suarez, said. “The work I did is what terrorists do. It’s just that it wasn’t called that,” Veciana said in an interview three years ago at his home as his memoir was released.
CANADA
Health personnel probed
Authorities are probing claims that doctors and nurses placed bets on the blood alcohol level of First Nations patients who sought emergency treatment at a British Columbia hospital. Hospital staff would try to guess the blood alcohol level of patients they thought were First Nations, rights group Metis Nation BC said. The game was called “Price is Right,” a reference to a game show where contestants guess the price of merchandise. “If true, it is intolerable, unacceptable and racist,” British Columbia Minister of Health Adrian Dix said on Friday, adding that an investigation had been launched.
IRAQ
Civilians killed in airstrikes
The civilian death toll of Turkish air raids in northern Iraq rose to five on Friday, local officials said, as Ankara kept up a cross-border offensive against Kurdish rebels. One Turkish soldier also died on Friday in clashes with fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said. Despite official protests from Baghdad, Turkey on Wednesday launched operation “Claw-Tiger” by land and air into the mountainous terrain of northern Iraq, where the PKK has bases.
It is a scene out of every parent’s — and teenager’s — worst nightmare: Two adult-film actors turn up naked at the front door, to tell a stunned mother: “Hiya … your son’s been watching us online.” The sudden appearance of a smiling, but nude Sue and Derek has become something of a sensation as part on an unusual series of TV ads by the New Zealand government about Internet safety for young people. In the latest video for the Keep It Real Online series, pornography actors tell a woman played by comedian Justine Smith that her son has been watching their
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
COVID-19 can leave the lungs of people who died from the disease completely unrecognizable, a professor of cardiovascular science told the British parliament. It created such massive damage in those who spent more than a month in hospital that it resulted in “complete disruption of the lung architecture,” said Mauro Giacca, a professor of cardiovascular sciences at King’s College London. In findings that he said showed the potential for “real problems” after survival, Giacca told the House of Lords’ science and technology committee that he had studied the autopsies of patients who died in Italy after 30 to 40 days in intensive
‘EXTRAORDINARY’: Beijing closed its biggest wholesale food market and ordered lockdowns in 11 residential estates after 36 new cases were reported in the city China yesterday reported its highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases in two months and infections in South Korea rose, showing how the disease can come back as curbs on business and travel are lifted. Tokyo confirmed 47 new infections, Asahi television reported, the highest since the government lifted the state of emergency nationwide late last month. The daily figure was also the highest since May 5, the broadcaster said. Of these 47 cases, 18 were working at a club that provides male drinking companions for women, Jiji news agency said. Governments including Egypt, Ukraine and North Macedonia have reported their highest