World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Iran resolution passed

The board of governors at the body’s nuclear watchdog on Friday passed a resolution critical of Iran, the first of its kind since 2012, as tension mounts over Tehran’s nuclear program. The resolution was put forward by European states and urges Tehran to provide inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency with access to two sites to help clarify whether undeclared nuclear activity took place there in the early 2000s. It “calls on Iran to fully cooperate with the agency and satisfy the agency’s requests without any further delay, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by the agency.” The resolution was carried by 25 votes in favor, while Russia and China voted against.

RUSSIA

Opposition radio fined

Opposition-leaning radio station Echo Moskvy and its Web site editor have been fined the equivalent of US$3,745 for posting the comments of a political analyst who questioned the country’s COVID-19 statistics. The station’s chief editor Alexei Venediktov on Friday tweeted that a Moscow court handed a US$2,880 fine to the radio station and a US$865 fine to its Web site editor Vitaly Ruvinsky “for publishing the statement of political analyst Valery Solovei,” adding that Echo Moskvy planned to appeal the ruling. According to court filings, the fines were issued for “disseminating deliberate ... misinformation” and “creating a threat to the life and [or] health of the people.”

UNITED STATES

Anti-Castro spy dies

Cuban Antonio Veciana, a CIA spy who dedicated his life to trying to kill former Cuban president Fidel Castro and destabilize the country’s communist government, died in Miami on Thursday at 91, his daughter said on Friday. The staunch anti-Castro crusader, who claims to have set into motion “Operation Peter Pan,” a wave of panic that caused an exodus of thousands of Cuban children to the US in the 1960s, died at a hospice after battling a long illness, his daughter, Ana Veciana-Suarez, said. “The work I did is what terrorists do. It’s just that it wasn’t called that,” Veciana said in an interview three years ago at his home as his memoir was released.

CANADA

Health personnel probed

Authorities are probing claims that doctors and nurses placed bets on the blood alcohol level of First Nations patients who sought emergency treatment at a British Columbia hospital. Hospital staff would try to guess the blood alcohol level of patients they thought were First Nations, rights group Metis Nation BC said. The game was called “Price is Right,” a reference to a game show where contestants guess the price of merchandise. “If true, it is intolerable, unacceptable and racist,” British Columbia Minister of Health Adrian Dix said on Friday, adding that an investigation had been launched.

IRAQ

Civilians killed in airstrikes

The civilian death toll of Turkish air raids in northern Iraq rose to five on Friday, local officials said, as Ankara kept up a cross-border offensive against Kurdish rebels. One Turkish soldier also died on Friday in clashes with fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said. Despite official protests from Baghdad, Turkey on Wednesday launched operation “Claw-Tiger” by land and air into the mountainous terrain of northern Iraq, where the PKK has bases.