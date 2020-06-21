Just months before US President Donald Trump stands for re-election, his central pitch to conservatives — that he has remade the US justice system in their image — is unraveling.
Twice this week the US Supreme Court dealt defeats on issues dear to Trump’s supporters: It expanded equal protection rights to gay and transgender people, and sustained protections for certain undocumented immigrants that Trump had sought to end.
It was not supposed to be this way. In his three-and-a-half years in office, Trump has replaced two of the nine justices, seemingly tilting the high court to the right for years to come.
Photo: AP
However, the two rulings this week favored the left — angering conservatives and threatening Trump’s re-election.
“I think that what has happened could be critical to the campaign,” said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond.
“Many Trump supporters hold their noses and vote for him because of the judges whom he appoints, but this week seems to show that he cannot deliver on that promise,” he told reporters.
In 2016, the New York billionaire captured the support of the powerful religious right by promising to fill federal courts with judges who are against gun regulation, abortion, gay marriage and other flashpoint issues.
Trump has kept his pledge, naming 195 conservative judges, significantly shifting the pool of 860 federal judges to the right.
The centerpiece was naming Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, cementing an apparent 5-4 tilt to the right.
On Thursday, the US Senate confirmed another Trump pick, Justin Walker, to the Washington Court of Appeals.
Critics have said the 37-year-old is much too inexperienced to sit on one of the country’s most powerful courts. However, he is closely tied to Republicans.
As the White House has said, the average age of Trump’s judges is under 50, ensuring they “will make a lasting impact on the courts for decades to come.”
However, on Monday, Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts stunned observers in siding with the four Democratic-appointed justices to extend equal rights protections to gay and transgender people.
The same day the court refused to take up two Trump administration-backed cases: One to rule on its powers to round up illegal immigrants, the second to rule on gun restrictions dislike by conservatives.
Then on Thursday, Roberts joined the four liberals to overrule a hallmark of Trump’s anti-immigration policies, his cancelation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that gives legal protections to about 700,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children.
That added to concerns on the right that Roberts is not the conservative people expected when appointed by Republican then-US president George W. Bush in 2005.
Trump lashed out, calling the DACA decision “highly political” and “seemingly not based on the law.”
“Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?” he tweeted. “These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives.”
Analysts faulted Trump for making it personal.
“It shows how ignorant is Trump’s belief that he can manipulate the Supreme Court by appointing justices who will rubberstamp his illegal behavior,” Tobias said.
Texas law professor Steve Vladeck said Trump’s policies and orders are often legally unsound to begin with.
It is a scene out of every parent’s — and teenager’s — worst nightmare: Two adult-film actors turn up naked at the front door, to tell a stunned mother: “Hiya … your son’s been watching us online.” The sudden appearance of a smiling, but nude Sue and Derek has become something of a sensation as part on an unusual series of TV ads by the New Zealand government about Internet safety for young people. In the latest video for the Keep It Real Online series, pornography actors tell a woman played by comedian Justine Smith that her son has been watching their
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
COVID-19 can leave the lungs of people who died from the disease completely unrecognizable, a professor of cardiovascular science told the British parliament. It created such massive damage in those who spent more than a month in hospital that it resulted in “complete disruption of the lung architecture,” said Mauro Giacca, a professor of cardiovascular sciences at King’s College London. In findings that he said showed the potential for “real problems” after survival, Giacca told the House of Lords’ science and technology committee that he had studied the autopsies of patients who died in Italy after 30 to 40 days in intensive
‘EXTRAORDINARY’: Beijing closed its biggest wholesale food market and ordered lockdowns in 11 residential estates after 36 new cases were reported in the city China yesterday reported its highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases in two months and infections in South Korea rose, showing how the disease can come back as curbs on business and travel are lifted. Tokyo confirmed 47 new infections, Asahi television reported, the highest since the government lifted the state of emergency nationwide late last month. The daily figure was also the highest since May 5, the broadcaster said. Of these 47 cases, 18 were working at a club that provides male drinking companions for women, Jiji news agency said. Governments including Egypt, Ukraine and North Macedonia have reported their highest