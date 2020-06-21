A US prosecutor who investigated allies of US President Donald Trump on Friday said he had no intention of quitting after the attorney general issued a news release announcing his resignation.
Geoffrey Berman oversaw the prosecution of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and probed Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to discredit the US president’s political opponents since he was appointed to head the powerful Southern District of New York attorney’s office in 2018.
He also investigated two associates of Giuliani accused of campaign finance violations and helping dig up dirt on Trump’s election challenger former US vice president Joe Biden, which became the subject of an impeachment inquiry into the president.
US Attorney General William Barr announced Berman’s resignation late on Friday and said Trump would nominate US Securities and Exchange Commission chief Jay Clayton as his replacement.
“I thank Geoffrey Berman, who is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of service as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,” Barr said.
However, Berman said he first learned of his apparent departure from Barr’s press release.
“I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning,” Berman wrote. “I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate. Until then, our investigations will move forward without interruption.”
Top US Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer expressed concern over the attempt to fire Berman.
“This late Friday night dismissal reeks of potential corruption of the legal process,” he said in a statement.
“What is angering President Trump? A previous action by this US Attorney or one that is ongoing?” he asked.
