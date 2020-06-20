Colombian troops free two men held by rebels

AP, BOGOTA





Two travelers from Switzerland and Brazil who were kidnapped along with their pet dogs by dissident rebels in Colombia at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic were rescued on Thursday by the military, ending a three-month ordeal.

Daniel Guggenheim and Jose Alburqueque — and their Pomeranians — were freed after troops got wind of their location and chased after the man who was guarding them.

The men were described as healthy, but said they endured a hellish ordeal that included long hours in cold temperatures and the ridicule of rebels who poked fun at them for traveling together.

Daniel Guggenheim, left, and Jose Alburqueque, center, on Thursday in Bogota speak to reporters after being rescued from rebels by the Colombian military. Photo: EPA

“It’s something one suffers more in the heart than the body,” a tearful Guggenheim said as he clutched one of his dogs after being taken to a military airport in the capital, Bogota. “It has given me nightmares.”

In mid-March, when Colombia started instituting a nationwide lockdown, the two men were in the Pacific port city of Buenaventura, an area with a long history of drug violence that has begun to attract tourists.

They decided to make their way back to Bogota using a smartphone to help determine the fastest route.

The journey took them through Corinto, where they decided to stop and rest, Guggenheim said.

Shortly after continuing onward, they were stopped by two men on motorcycles.

One put a gun to a window of their vehicle and told them: “You’ve arrived at the cemetery.”

The rebels identified themselves as dissidents of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — the group that signed a peace accord in 2016 — and took them to a nearby area where coffee beans were being dried.

Eventually the men were taken to a home where they were held in a room for four days.

The rebels demanded tens of millions of pesos, but Guggenheim said that he had just US$3,600.

Unsatisfied, they called Guggenheim’s daughter, asking for more.

In all the men were held in 11 different locations, Guggenheim said.

While they were often cold, he said they were given food and never physically harmed.

The rebels even went to a nearby town to buy dry food for their dogs, one of which is a 13-year-old Pomeranian that Guggenheim has had since a puppy.

“We survived,” he said, talking through a mask. “It’s been more than a month and a half since we spoke to our families. It was hard.”

Guggenheim said that he harbors no ill will toward Colombia.

“A million thanks to Colombia,” he said. “I love the country in spite of everything.”