Facebook removes Trump ads with ‘Nazi’ symbols

AP, WASHINGTON





Facebook has removed campaign ads by US President Donald Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.

The company on Thursday said in a statement that the ads breached “our policy against organized hate.”

A Facebook executive who testified at a US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee hearing on Thursday said that the company does not permit symbols of hateful ideology “unless they’re put up with context or condemnation.”

US President Donald Trump taps the screen of his smartphone during a roundtable discussion on the reopening of small businesses at the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

“In a situation where we don’t see either of those, we don’t allow it on the platform and we remove it. That’s what we saw in this case with this ad, and anywhere that that symbol is used, we would take the same action,” Facebook head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher told lawmakers at the hearing.

The Trump campaign spent more than US$17,000 on the ads for Trump and Pence. The ads began running on Wednesday and received hundreds of thousands of impressions.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh in a statement said that the inverted red triangle was a symbol commonly used by US anti-fascist political movement Antifa, so it was included in an ad about Antifa.

He said the symbol is not in the Anti-Defamation League’s database of symbols of hate. The Trump campaign also argued that the symbol is an emoji.

“But it is ironic that it took a Trump ad to force the media to implicitly concede that Antifa is a hate group,” Murtaugh said.

Trump has blamed Antifa for the violence that erupted during some “Black Lives Matter” protests, but federal law enforcement officials have offered little evidence of this.

Some experts disputed that the red triangle was commonly used as an Antifa symbol.

European anti-fascist groups initially used the red triangle as a symbol, hoping to reclaim its meaning after World War II, but it is no longer widely used by the movement, nor by US Antifa groups, said Mark Bray, a Rutgers University historian and author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook.

The Anti-Defamation League said that the red triangle was not in its database because it was a historical symbol, and the database includes only those symbols used by modern extremists and white supremacists.

“Whether aware of the history or meaning, for the Trump campaign to use a symbol — one which is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps — to attack his opponents is offensive and deeply troubling,” Anti-Defamation League chief executive officer Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

In another blow later on Thursday, Twitter labeled a video Trump had posted as “manipulated media.”

The US president had tweeted a doctored video of two young children with a fake, misspelled CNN headline of “Terrified todler runs from racist baby.”

For the first time last month, Twitter began flagging some of Trump’s postings with a fact-check warning.