US President Donald Trump’s administration was in turmoil on Thursday after former White House national security adviser John Bolton declared the president unfit for office in a bombshell book and the US Supreme Court blocked a key part of Trump’s re-election vow to deport undocumented migrants.
The mounting drama around Trump’s already rocky re-election bid raised the stakes for his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, today — the first to be held since the COVID-19 lockdowns began, but mired in controversy over whether it is safe.
Trump’s once supremely self-confident march toward a second term was already in a hole due to criticism over his responses to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide anti-racism protests.
Photo: Reuters
A US Supreme Court ruling against his administration’s bid to remove protections for hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants known as “Dreamers” struck another blow as Trump’s re-election platform rests in large part on his promise to crack down on illegal immigration.
The ruling was doubly stinging because Trump has long boasted that his appointing of two justices succeeded in tilting the court to the right.
In an outburst on Twitter, Trump called it and other rulings he did not like “shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans.”
He also faced a blistering insider attack from Bolton.
“I don’t think he’s fit for office. I don’t think he has the competence to carry out the job,” Bolton told ABC News when promoting his book The Room Where it Happened.
The book — which the White House is trying desperately to get blocked by court order — alleges that Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) for re-election help, obstructed justice and was no match for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“Putin thinks he can play him like a fiddle,” Bolton told ABC News.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who Bolton alleges shared his assessment of Trump, lashed out late on Thursday in a statement that read: “I was in the room too.”
“It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people,” Pompeo said.
Trump again attacked Bolton, calling him a “sick puppy” and dismissing the book as “fiction.”
Trump today is to fly to Tulsa to hold his first campaign rally since March.
With his TV show background and natural populist flair, Trump is far happier in front of cheering crowds than in the formal settings of the White House.
Trump is “very excited to get back on the road,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said.
The president will be hoping that the razzmatazz and the energy of the 20,000-strong crowd kick-starts his re-election campaign, which polls show him losing heavily to Democratic rival former US vice president Joe Biden.
Even as Americans only slowly ease out of lockdown, several other rallies are already being planned, but Tulsa is seeing a local spike in COVID-19 cases, and the city’s main newspaper and the state health chief have warned that the huge crowd in an enclosed space could become a viral incubator.
A lawsuit filed in a court in Tulsa to try to stop the rally called it a virus “superspreader.”
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, on Thursday said that “it’s going to be safe and we’re really, really excited.”
The Trump campaign team said that it would take temperatures and distribute masks to attendees, but tellingly it is also requiring anyone attending to sign a waiver that they would not hold the organizers responsible for getting sick.
The Tulsa rally suffered a further setback when it was scheduled originally for yesterday, the “Juneteenth” anniversary of the end of slavery in the US.
Amid soaring racial tensions and anger from civil rights groups at Trump’s handling of the protests, that struck the wrong tone and Trump was forced to shift to today.
“Nobody had ever heard of it,” Trump said in a Wall Street Journal interview published on Thursday. “I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous.”
The White House annually puts out a statement commemorating the occasion, which is also marked by nearly all US states.
