Seoul’s unification minister quits over N Korea tensions

South Korea’s unification minister, its point man for relations with the North, yesterday resigned over heightened tensions on the peninsula, days after Pyongyang blew up its liaison office with the South.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in “accepted Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul’s offer to resign,” the presidential Blue House said in a statement, without giving further details.

Kim had offered to step down on Wednesday, a day after the North demolished the liaison office, saying he “takes responsibility” for the worsening of inter-Korean relations.

Since early this month, North Korea has issued a series of vitriolic condemnations of the South over anti-Pyongyang leaflets, which defectors send regularly, usually attached to balloons or floated in bottles.

Analysts said the North might be seeking to manufacture a crisis to increase pressure on the South to extract concessions.

On Tuesday it reduced the building on its side of the border that symbolized inter-Korean rapprochement to rubble, and the following day threatened to bolster its military presence in and around the Demilitarized Zone.

Inter-Korean relations have been in deep freeze for months, following the collapse of a summit in Hanoi between North Korean leader Kim Jong-unand US President Donald Trump.

That meeting foundered on what the nuclear-armed North would be willing to give up in exchange for a loosening of sanctions.

A pro-engagement academic and a longtime confidant of Moon, Kim was appointed to the post in March last year, days after the Hanoi meeting.

Reports say that former US national security adviser John Bolton criticized Moon in his new memoir for encouraging Kim and Trump to have unrealistic expectations of the other.

Moon, who has also long backed engagement with the North, has been called unrealistic by his critics for his dovish approach.

On Monday, he gave a speech calling for inter-Korean dialogue and stressing the importance of peace on the peninsula.

However, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, called the speech “disgusting” and “shameless and impudent,” adding that Moon “seems to be insane though he appears to be normal outwardly.”