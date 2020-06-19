Burundi swears in Ndayishimiye as its new president

AFP, GITEGA and BUJUMBURA, Burundi





Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye yesterday was sworn in at a colorful ceremony, taking the helm of a troubled nation after the sudden death of his predecessor.

At a stadium in the capital, Gitega, where the crowd was dressed in identical outfits, Ndayishimiye pledged to “devote all my force to defending the superior interests of the nation, and ensure the national unity and cohesion of the Burundian people, peace and social justice.”

A 21-gun salute rang out after he signed the pledge before the seven members of the Burundian Constitutional Court and took a tour of the stadium before a cheering crowd.

Supporters gather for the swearing in of Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye at Ingoma Stadium in Gitega, Burundi, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Before taking the oath, Ndayishimiye knelt surrounded by leaders of the Catholic, Anglican, evangelical and Muslim faiths, who prayed for him.

“Understand that you are a son of God and as such must bring peace among Burundians, you know how much we need it,” Catholic Archbishop of Gitega Simon Ntamwana said. “Bring back to our country the refugees in the camps; bring back the intellectuals in exile, so that they can take part in the development of our country; renew ties with the international community, so they can help us develop.”

Ndayishimiye was elected last month in a vote disputed by the opposition and was meant to take office in August, but the inauguration was sped up after Burundian president Pierre Nkurunziza’s shock death.

Nkurunziza, who ruled the east African nation for 15 years, was said by the government to have died of a heart attack last week.

However, the 55-year-old took ill less than two weeks after his wife had been flown to a Nairobi hospital for treatment for COVID-19, according to a medical document seen by Agence France-Presse, and speculation is rife he might have caught the coronavirus.

A medical source said that he had suffered “respiratory distress” before dying.

Compared with its neighbors which imposed lockdowns and curfews — with the exception of equally skeptical Tanzania — Burundi has taken few measures to combat COVID-19.

The nation last month expelled a team of WHO experts who were supporting its response to the pandemic.

Nkurunziza, a devout evangelical, leaves a “dark and sad legacy,” Carina Tertsakian of the Burundi Human Rights Initiative said.

His 2015 run for a third term in office sparked protests and a failed coup, with violence leaving at least 1,200 dead, while about 400,000 fled the nation.

UN human rights investigators have said the period since 2015 has been marked by likely crimes against humanity committed by state forces, citing extrajudicial executions, arbitrary arrests, disappearances, torture and sexual violence.

Ndayishimiye, 52, a former army general, had been handpicked by the ruling party to run in the May 20 presidential election. He is reputed to be more tolerant and open than his predecessor.

The death of Nkurunziza — who was expected to continue to play a significant role — could give him more independence, but he would still have to please the powerful group of generals at the core of the ruling party, who anointed him to succeed Nkurunziza.

The Burundian government has yet to announce a date for Nkurunziza’s funeral.