Georgia thwarted a plot to assassinate a journalist who went on an expletive-laden tirade against Russian President Vladimir Putin on live TV last year, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Wednesday.
“Georgian secret services have foiled a very serious crime,” Gakharia told journalists in response to allegations by Mtavari TV director Nika Gvaramia that a Russian national was sent to Georgia to assassinate journalist Giorgi Gabunia.
Gvaramia said that an anonymous source had claimed that a Russian man named Vasambeg Bokov had been dispatched to Georgia to carry out the killing.
The assassination had been ordered by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Gvaramia added, citing his source.
The Georgian State Security Service on Monday announced that it had detained an “ethnic-Ingush Russian national V.B. for using fake identification documents.”
“The arrest was made within the framework of an investigation into plotting a murder,” a statement said.
Gabunia in July last year launched a live, expletive-laden tirade against Putin in Russian that sparked fury in Moscow.
The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said that “plotting to assassinate a journalist is absolutely unacceptable.”
Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov responded by calling the allegations “absurd,” while Kadyrov denied the claims in a Telegram post.
“Believe me, if someone is acting on my orders, he will accomplish them, and if a mission is to be accomplished quietly, nobody ... will not learn about it,” Kadyrov wrote.
He said the journalist should kneel and apologize, “or else, I repeat that he will remain my enemy.”
Russia and Georgia have long been at loggerheads over Tbilisi’s drive to forge closer ties with the EU and NATO.
The confrontation culminated in a brief, bloody war in August 2008 over Georgia’s Moscow-backed separatist regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Russian forces occupied swathes of Georgia’s territory, bombing both military and civilian targets.
Russian troops withdrew after an EU-mediated ceasefire.
After the war, Moscow recognized both separatist regions as independent states and stationed permanent military bases there. Georgia reacted by cutting diplomatic relations with Moscow.
It is a scene out of every parent’s — and teenager’s — worst nightmare: Two adult-film actors turn up naked at the front door, to tell a stunned mother: “Hiya … your son’s been watching us online.” The sudden appearance of a smiling, but nude Sue and Derek has become something of a sensation as part on an unusual series of TV ads by the New Zealand government about Internet safety for young people. In the latest video for the Keep It Real Online series, pornography actors tell a woman played by comedian Justine Smith that her son has been watching their
‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.” Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical
Mining giant BHP Billiton is poised to destroy at least 40 — and possibly as many as 86 — significant Aboriginal sites in the central Pilbara to expand its South Flank iron ore mining operation, even though its own reports show it is aware that the traditional owners are deeply opposed to the move. A BHP archeological survey identified rock shelters that were occupied between 10,000 and 15,000 years ago, and noted that evidence in the broader area showed “occupation of the surrounding landscape has been ongoing for approximately 40,000 years.” BHP’s report in September last year identified 22 sites scattered with
‘EXTRAORDINARY’: Beijing closed its biggest wholesale food market and ordered lockdowns in 11 residential estates after 36 new cases were reported in the city China yesterday reported its highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases in two months and infections in South Korea rose, showing how the disease can come back as curbs on business and travel are lifted. Tokyo confirmed 47 new infections, Asahi television reported, the highest since the government lifted the state of emergency nationwide late last month. The daily figure was also the highest since May 5, the broadcaster said. Of these 47 cases, 18 were working at a club that provides male drinking companions for women, Jiji news agency said. Governments including Egypt, Ukraine and North Macedonia have reported their highest