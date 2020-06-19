Balloon-like object over Japan sets Twitter ablaze

Reuters, TOKYO





The appearance of a mysterious white object in the sky over northern Japan on Wednesday set social media ablaze, with speculation ranging from UFOs to COVID-19 and North Korean propaganda.

TV footage taken in Sendai showed a balloon-like object above a cross, on which propellers seemed to be turning.

Sendai Weather Bureau officials said that it had appeared near dawn and hung in the sky for hours, largely unmoving, until obscured by clouds.

An unidentified flying object over Sendai, Japan, is pictured on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

By afternoon it was the third-most trending topic on Twitter in Japan, with theories including UFOs and North Korean balloons used to drop leaflets.

One user said that it could be spreading COVID-19.

“This gives me a very bad feeling, as if Godzilla might suddenly appear,” the user wrote.

Another Twitter user created a tongue-in-cheek mockup of a Times front page with the headline “Sendai annihilated: A nightmare come true.”

Police could not be immediately reached for comment and a Sendai government official said that inquiries were still proceeding, with both the size of the object and its origin, as well as its function, undetermined.

No move had been made to retrieve it as of late Wednesday afternoon.

“We have absolutely no idea what it is,” said a weather bureau spokesman, declining to give his name. “It may be some kind of weather monitoring equipment, but it definitely isn’t ours.”