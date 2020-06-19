Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his top diplomat on Wednesday sought to put a brave face on their failure to secure a spot on the UN Security Council in one of Trudeau’s biggest defeats yet on the world stage.
Trudeau waged a four-year campaign for a council seat in what he hoped would represent a vindication of his foreign policy — a staunch defense of pluralism and multilateralism at a time of global upheaval — but his brand of progressive politics sometimes falls flat and he has been criticized as being preachy on liberal values.
“We listened and learned from other countries, which opened new doors for cooperation to address global challenges, and we created new partnerships that increased Canada’s place in the world,” Trudeau said in a statement after the vote.
Photo: Reuters
Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said at a news conference that the nation’s campaign allowed Canada to renew and strengthen bilateral connections across the world.
The latest setback is just one of many struggles for Trudeau globally, including a deterioration of relations with China and Saudi Arabia, and a disastrous state visit to India.
However, perhaps none are as big a personal setback as Wednesday’s defeat.
The Canadian government had seen a return to the UN Security Council as a fulfillment of Trudeau’s promise — the day after he took power in 2015 — to put the nation “back” on the world stage.
“Many of you have worried that Canada has lost its compassionate and constructive voice in the world over the past 10 years,” Trudeau said at the time. “Well, I have a simple message for you: on behalf of 35 million Canadians, we’re back.”
Canada received the support of 108 nations out of the 192 that voted at the UN’s headquarters in New York.
Norway and Ireland, Canada’s two rivals, received 130 and 128 votes, passing the required two-thirds majority of 128.
“It’s really the biggest embarrassment he will suffer ... particularly on international affairs,” said Shuvaloy Majumdar, a senior fellow at the MacDonald-Laurier Institute research foundation in Ottawa.
Canada has now been overlooked for the second time in the past decade to become a non-permanent member on the UN decisionmaking body.
Trudeau had pulled out all the stops to woo the international community, including a concert by Canadian singer Celine Dion in New York.
Champagne said that Trudeau spoke to more than 50 world leaders to make the case, while he had spoken to 130 of his counterparts.
Not even the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down Canada’s campaigning — Trudeau cohosted a virtual UN conference to raise funds for developing nations to fight the coronavirus.
“Canada was always coming from behind in this race after starting late. To get over 100 votes despite this handicap is a pretty impressive feat,” said Richard Gowan, UN director at the International Crisis Group think tank in Brussels.
Trudeau and his diplomats “have done pretty much all they could,” he said.
Canada last vied for a seat in 2010 when it lost to Portugal and Germany.
The Security Council is made up of 15 members, including five permanent members — the US, China, Russia, France and the UK — which hold veto power.
