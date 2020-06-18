World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Papuan activists convicted

A group of Papuan activists was yesterday jailed for treason over anti-racism protests in Surabaya last year, in a case that has sparked fears of a clampdown on free speech. Buchtar Tabuni, a leading figure in Papua’s independence movement, was sentenced to 11 months in jail after a court ruled that he had used the anti-racism protests as cover to push for self-rule through demonstrations and social media campaigns. Tabuni said he would consider an appeal. Agus Kossay and Steven Itlay also received 11-month sentences, while four students were sentenced to 10 months each. “These Papuan activists and students should not stay even a single night behind bars,” Human Rights Watch senior research Andreas Harsono said. “They were protesting against racism, but are convicted of treason.”

RUSSIA

Putin has anti-viral tunnel

President Vladimir Putin is protected from COVID-19 by a special disinfection tunnel that anyone visiting his residence outside Moscow must pass through, the state-controlled RIA news agency reported on Tuesday. The tunnel has been installed at Putin’s official Novo-Ogaryovo residence, where he receives visitors, it said. Demonstration footage of the tunnel showed masked people passing through it being sprayed with disinfectant from the ceiling and from the side.

TURKEY

Military launches incursion

The government yesterday said it had deployed special forces in northern Iraq in an operation against Kurdish rebels, backed by air and artillery support. “Operation Claw-Tiger has begun. Our special forces heroes are in Haftanin,” the Ministry of National Defense tweeted.

CHINA

Rights lawyer sentenced

Human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng (余文生), detained in Beijing two years ago after writing an open letter calling for multi-candidate elections, was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison, his wife, XuYan (許艷), said. “This outcome is one that I cannot accept. It’s too harsh. He is an innocent man,” she said. “We don’t know if we can see him in the future. There’s a chance we won’t be able to.” Amnesty International Asia-Pacific regional director Nicholas Bequelin said Yu’s sentencing “political persecution dressed up as legal process. Not only was Yu prosecuted under baseless charges for the lawful and legitimate work he was conducting as a lawyer, his own lawyer was not even permitted to attend the sentencing hearing.”

AUSTRIA

Police issue flatulence fine

Police fined a man 500 euros (US$564.55) for loudly breaking wind after officers in Vienna stopped him to check his identity. The police defended the massive fine saying that he had deliberately emitted a “massive flatulence,” lifting his backside from the bench where he was sitting. The accused complained of what he called the disproportionate and unjustified fine when he gave his account of the June 5 events on the O24 news Web site. “Of course, nobody is put on the spot if one slips out by accident,” the police wrote on Twitter. In this case, the police said that the young man had appeared “provocative and uncooperative” in general.

SWITZERLAND

Lost gold can be claimed

If you happened to leave more than US$190,000 worth of gold bars in a train, you can now come forward to claim them. Authorities in the central city of Lucerne said that a package containing gold bars was found in a train that arrived from the northern town of St Gallen in October last year, and efforts to find the owner failed. The bars were then seized by Lucerne prosecutors. Regional authorities on Tuesday confirmed a statement from law enforcement over the weekend saying that any claimant has five years to report “justified claims” of ownership.

PAKISTAN

Diplomatic spat escalates

A new spat with India worsened on Tuesday after New Delhi accused Islamabad of torturing two Indian diplomats who had been arrested in an alleged hit-and-run in the capital on Monday. Two High Commission of India officials were in a speeding vehicle that allegedly hit a pedestrian, causing serious injuries, and then tried to flee the scene. On Tuesday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that the men had been held on “concocted” charges and had been subjected to “torture and physical assault.” Islamabad said that it “categorically rejects” the claims. The two officials were released after claiming diplomatic immunity.

UNITED STATES

Bolton book faces lawsuit

President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent publication of former national security adviser John Bolton’s book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir. The Department of Justice said in its suit, filed in federal court in Washington, that publication of the book risks “compromising national security” through revelation of classified information that Bolton had access to. The suit says Bolton failed to have the text vetted, meaning his book would be in “clear breach of agreements he signed as a condition of his employment.”