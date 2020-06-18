China’s planned national security legislation for Hong Kong could allow for extraditions to the mainland, the territory’s sole representative to Beijing’s top lawmaking body said yesterday.
The comments by Tam Yiu-chung (譚耀宗), a veteran pro-Beijing politician and Chinese National People’s Congress Standing Committee member, are significant because it was the threat of extradition to China’s party-controlled courts that ignited last year’s pro-democracy protests.
Hong Kong has been convulsed by a year of huge rallies that began with an eventually aborted criminal extradition bill, but morphed into a call for democracy and police accountability.
Photo: AFP
Beijing says that the new national security legislation is needed to end the political unrest and restore stability, but critics see it as potential knock-out blow for Hong Kong’s cherished freedoms and autonomy.
In an interview with Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) radio, Tam said he believed that some prosecutions alleging foreign interference, or cases involving diplomatic issues, could be handled by China’s central government.
Asked if that might result in Hong Kongers being extradited to the mainland for trial he said: “If the central government thinks it is necessary to do so, not to be handled in Hong Kong courts, then that is an option.”
Tam’s comments come after Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Deputy Director Deng Zhonghua (鄧中華) on Monday said that Beijing would have jurisdiction over some “extremely rare” national security cases once the legislation is passed.
Even within the territory’s pro-establishment camp, the threat of Hong Kongers once again facing mainland prosecutions has ruffled feathers.
Speaking to reporters after Tam’s comment, New People’s Party chairperson Regina Ip (葉劉淑儀), a prominent pro-Beijing politician, said that the prospect of national security trials on the Chinese mainland “would cause considerable concerns,” according to RTHK.
Beijing denies suggestions it is ending Hong Kong’s autonomy and argues that national security is within its purview.
A group of 86 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) yesterday issued a joint letter asking Chinese authorities to scrap plans to introduce national security legislation in the territory, saying it threatens basic rights and freedoms.
The letter, signed by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Freedom House, among others, was addressed to Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu (栗戰書).
“Although no details of the law’s contents have been made publicly available, the decision — along with recent comments by Chinese and Hong Kong officials — suggest that it will threaten the basic rights and freedoms of the people in Hong Kong,” the letter said. “We are particularly concerned about the law’s impact on Hong Kong, especially its vibrant civil society.”
The signatories of the letter included groups from Taiwan, the US, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and Europe.
Additional reporting by Reuters
