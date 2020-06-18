China, India agree to resolve tensions

‘MAXIMUM RESTRAINT’: Beijing said it was ready to safeguard peace in the region, but still blamed New Delhi for ‘provoking’ the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers

AP and the Guardian





China yesterday said that it has agreed with India to peacefully resolve their Himalayan border tensions following the most violent confrontations in decades.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) told reporters at a briefing that “both sides agree to resolve this matter through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts to eases the situation and safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.”

Zhao repeated Chinese claims that the clashes, in which an Indian officer and 19 soldiers were reportedly killed and many more injured, came after Indian forces “provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which lead to fears, physical confrontation between the two sides’ border troops and resulted in casualties.”

Protesters burn photographs of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese national flag in Bhopal, India, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“China has lodged strong protests and stern representations with the Indian side. We once again ask the Indian side to act on our consensus, strictly discipline its frontline troops not to cross the line, not make provocations and not to take unilateral actions that might complicate the situation,” Zhao said.

India has reacted with shock and caution to the worst loss of life on its border with China in 60 years, with senior leaders largely silent on the hand-to-hand clashes in the remote Himalayan territory.

A day after reports of the first killings in the disputed area emerged, Indian news outlets began naming some of the dead and a clearer picture started to build of what transpired on Monday night on the high, steep ridge lines above the fast-flowing Galwan River in the western Himalayas.

The killings were sparked when a patrol of Indian soldiers unexpectedly encountered Chinese troops in a steep section of the mountainous region they believed the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had retreated from, in line with a June 6 disengagement agreement, sources in New Delhi said.

The two sides jostled and hand-to-hand fighting broke out — neither side armed in line with decades of tradition supposed to ward off the possibility of escalation between the neighbors.

Then an Indian commanding officer was pushed, fell from the narrow ridge and plunged to his death in the gorge below, the sources said.

Reinforcements from the Indian side were summoned from a post about 4km away and eventually about 600 men were fighting with stones, iron rods and other makeshift weapons in near-total darkness for up to six hours, the sources said, with most deaths on both sides occurring from soldiers falling or being knocked from mountain terrain.

The UN and the US have expressed concern over the outbreak of violence.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both sides to exercise “maximum restraint.”

“We are concerned about reports of violence and deaths at the Line of Actual Control between India and China, and urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint,” his spokesman said. “We take positive note of reports that the two countries have engaged to de-escalate the situation.”

The US Department of State offered its condolences to the families of the Indian soldiers confirmed to have died, and said it was monitoring the situation closely.

“Both India and China have expressed desire to de-escalate and we support a peaceful resolution of current situation,” it said.

Indian media have reported that talks between commanders have been held, and high-level Indian officials were meeting at the Indian Ministry of Defense, India Today reported.

Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is yet to make a public statement.

“Why is the PM silent?” he said. “Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land.”

Both countries’ militaries have blamed the other for the conflict. Beijing has refused to confirm any deaths on its side, but accused India of crossing the border twice.

The editor-in-chief of state-run the Global Times said that he understood there had been Chinese casualties, but the PLA wanted to avoid “stoking public mood” by comparing numbers.

An editorial in the same paper said: “China does not want to turn border issues with India into a confrontation,” before blaming India for “arrogance and recklessness.”

Indian media have also asked if there was an intelligence failure that led to the Indian patrol encountering the Chinese soldiers.

“Should there have been some kind of heads-up or a warning?” India Today senior editor Shiv Aroor said.