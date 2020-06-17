CHINA
Satellite launch postponed
Beijing yesterday indefinitely postponed the launch of the final satellite of its BeiDou Navigation Satellite System because of technical problems in the rocket meant to launch it into orbit. The Web site for the BeiDou network said in a statement that issues were detected during prelaunch tests of the Long March-3B booster and that the new launch date would be determined later. It did not offer specifics on the problems. The BeiDou-3 satellite is the 35th and final satellite of the Chinese navigation system — an estimated US$10 billion project meant to be Beijing’s answer to the US-owned GPS.
HONG KONG
Virus measures relaxed
The territory is to further relax virus-related social distancing measures by allowing public gatherings of up to 50 people. Hong Kong Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan (陳肇始) yesterday said that the easing would go into effect on Friday, dramatically raising the size of gatherings from just eight people. Party size limits at bars, pubs and karaoke rooms would be raised, Chan said, adding that details would be announced in due course.
INDIA
Troops die in China clash
Three soldiers were killed on the Chinese border, the army said yesterday. “A violent face-off took place [on Monday] night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” an Indian army spokesman said in a statement. “Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.” An Indian army officer based in the region told reporters that there had been no shooting, and that the officer killed had been a colonel. “There was no firing. No firearms were used. It was violent hand-to-hand scuffles,” the officer said on condition of anonymity. Beijing confirmed the incident and accused India of crossing the border and “attacking Chinese personnel.” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) yesterday said that Indian troops “crossed the border line twice ... provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides.”
FRANCE
Chokehold ban reversed
Under pressure from police, the government on Monday backed away from a ban on chokeholds during arrests. The interior minister announced last week that the immobilization technique would be abandoned, in the face of growing protests over police brutality and racial injustice, but police responded with five straight days of counterprotests. On Monday, the National Police director-general sent a letter to staff saying that chokeholds would no longer be taught in police schools, but they could continue to be used “with discernment” until alternatives are found.
UNITED STATES
FDA revokes drugs’ approval
Regulators on Monday revoked emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating the virus. Citing reports of heart complications, the FDA said that the drugs’ unproven benefits “do not outweigh the known and potential risks.” In a separate announcement, the FDA also warned doctors against prescribing the drugs in combination with remdesivir as they can reduce its effectiveness.
