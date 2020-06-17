Belarus opposition leader again jailed for 15 days

AFP, MINSK





Belarus opposition leader Mikola Statkevich, who is serving a short jail term, was on Monday sentenced to another 15 days in jail, his wife said, amid a crackdown on the opposition ahead of elections.

Statkevich was sentenced to 15 days in jail in early June as dozens of activists were held by the authorities after rallies throughout the ex-Soviet country.

Tensions in Belarus have ratcheted up ahead of the August presidential election that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is planning to contest and is expected to win.

Lukashenko, a 65-year-old former collective farm director, has led the ex-Soviet country since 1994. He is to seek a sixth term on August 9.

The opposition leader’s wife, Marina Adamovich, said that her husband was sentenced to a new term of 15 days in jail in the absence of his lawyer.

“They are refusing to say when he will be released,” she said.

Besides Statkevich, dozens of other activists are being held. Statkevich challenged Lukashenko in elections in 2010, but was sentenced to six years in prison. He was released in 2015.

Another opposition activist, Sergei Tikhanovsky, a vlogger who calls Lukashenko “the cockroach,” has been jailed on public order charges.

Authorities opened a criminal probe against him and his supporters.

Last week, Belarusian investigators raided companies and a bank linked to opposition politician Viktor Babaryko, who is seeking to challenge Lukashenko in the August polls.

Babaryko has said the raids are designed to pressure him.

Lukashenko has slammed opposition activists as “bands of criminals” who want to disrupt the upcoming ballot.

He declined to postpone the vote despite the COVID-19 epidemic and has not imposed a lockdown.