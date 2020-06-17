New tensions on Monday flared in France’s eastern city of Dijon after it was rocked by a weekend of unrest blamed on Chechens seeking vengeance for an assault on a teenager.
Police sources said the unrest was sparked by an attack on a 16-year-old member of the Chechen community on Wednesday last week.
Members of the Chechen diaspora then set out on so-called punishment raids seeking to avenge the assault, they said.
Photo: AFP
After three successive nights of violence, early on Monday evening about 150 people, some hooded and armed, again assembled in Dijon, setting rubbish bins and a car on fire.
Some also shot into the air, police sources said.
“What happened is unprecedented and unacceptable,” Dijon Mayor Francois Rebsamen said.
Attacks had already taken place on three successive nights starting on Friday, with many people wielding baseball bats.
Cote-d’Or Prefect Bernard Schmeltz — the top state official in the region — said in a statement that the violence “appeared to be part of a settling of scores between members of the Chechen community in France and residents” of Dijon.
Police said that in one incident about 50 Chechens entered the restive district of Gresilles on Saturday night, and a man who owns a pizzeria was badly wounded by apparent gunfire.
Even more people, about 200, also entered Gresilles late on Sunday with violent intent.
In an interview with local daily Le Bien Public, a man claiming to be a Chechen said that the raids aimed to avenge an assault by local drug dealers on the 16-year-old.
“There were about a hundred of us from all over France, but also from Belgium and Germany. We never intended to ransack the city or take it out on the people,” said the man, who was not identified by name.
Dijon prosecutor Eric Mathais said that a six people had been injured in the three incidents on the successive nights, but no one has yet been arrested.
A probe has been opened into attempted murder by a criminal gang, Mathais added.
Rebsamen said that police reinforcements were arriving after he spoke by telephone with French Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner.
Thirty-seven anti-riot police members arrived on Sunday, while 110 additional gendarmes would be deployed from Monday, he said.
Chechnya is a predominantly Muslim Russian republic in the North Caucasus. Two wars in the 1990s triggered a wave of emigration, with many Chechens heading for western Europe.
In this era of social distancing and depressing news, we could all do with a good hug. Now scientists have analyzed what makes the perfect cuddle — do not squeeze too tight. A team from Japan’s Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared with from parents. By monitoring the heart rate of the infant and using pressure sensors on the adult’s hand, the researchers assessed the baby’s reaction to just being held, a hug with medium pressure and what they called a “tight hug.” The results, published in the journal
It is a scene out of every parent’s — and teenager’s — worst nightmare: Two adult-film actors turn up naked at the front door, to tell a stunned mother: “Hiya … your son’s been watching us online.” The sudden appearance of a smiling, but nude Sue and Derek has become something of a sensation as part on an unusual series of TV ads by the New Zealand government about Internet safety for young people. In the latest video for the Keep It Real Online series, pornography actors tell a woman played by comedian Justine Smith that her son has been watching their
BLACK LIVES MATTER: Australian officials warned the public that they could be fined or arrested if they breach COVID-19 rules to take part in the protests Australia yesterday said that it would not be intimidated by attempts at economic “coercion” after China threatened to undermine the multibillion-dollar flow of Chinese tourists and students to the country. Beijing has issued warnings that Chinese should avoid Australia due to concerns about racist incidents targeting ethnic Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic. The comments were the latest salvo in a long-brewing diplomatic dispute between Australia and its largest trading partner. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday dismissed allegations of racist treatment of Chinese as “rubbish.” “It’s a ridiculous assertion and it’s rejected,” he said during a radio interview. “We have an important trading relationship with
BORDER TENSIONS: Two groups run by defectors that have been sending leaflets and bottles of rice by balloon to the North face prosecution in Seoul The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is taking a leading role in a new, more hardline pressure campaign against South Korea, highlighting what analysts say is a substantive policy role that goes beyond being her brother’s assistant. Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo-jong is the only close relative of the North Korean leader to play a public role in politics. During the 2018-2019 flurry of international diplomacy, Kim Yo-jong garnered global attention by leading a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Later, she was often seen dashing about to make sure everything went well