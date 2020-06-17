UN blacklist drops Yemen coalition

AFP, UNITED NATIONS





Campaigners yesterday reacted angrily to the removal of the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen from a list of groups violating children’s rights in a report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen will be delisted for the violation of killing and maiming, following a sustained significant decrease ... due to air strikes,” the newly published Secretary-General Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict said.

The toll had fallen since an agreement signed in March last year, it said.

In 2015, the coalition intervened to support the Yemeni government against Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Campaigners have said that the coalition is to blame for civilian casualties in bombing raids that have pushed the country deeper into crisis.

Human Rights Watch denounced Guterres for dropping the coalition from the “list of shame,” saying that he is “ignoring the UN’s own evidence of continued grave violations against children.”

The Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict said that “by absolving the Saudi and Emirati-led coalition of any responsibility for killing and maiming children in Yemen, the UN secretary-general has left children vulnerable to further attacks.”

Last year, the coalition was responsible for the death or injury of 222 children in Yemen, it said.

Inger Ashing of Save the Children called it a “shocking decision” by Guterres, but UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba said that the UN had come “under no pressure” from Saudi Arabia and that the removal from the list was based on data.

The coalition in 2016 was briefly included on the annual list before a threat by Saudi Arabia to cut off funding to UN programs forced a reversal.

The following year, after Guterres assumed the UN leadership, the coalition was placed in a sub-section of the report created for those making efforts to avoid deaths of children, where it remained in 2018 and last year.

The report, which reviews several conflicts worldwide each year, said that 4,019 children were verified as having been killed and more than 6,000 maimed last year.

The numbers were similar to 2018, the UN said.

The report partially removed the Burmese armed forces, known as the Tatmadaw, from the blacklist.

They no longer appear on the list for the recruitment of children, but remain for their death, mutilation and rape.

Guterres cited “a continued significant decrease in recruitment, ongoing prosecutions and an agreement to continue to trace and release cases,” but Save the Children said that the move was “premature and dangerous.”