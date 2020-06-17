Victim’s family ‘betrayed’ by Italy arms sale to Egypt

‘SHAME OF THE CENTURY’: An arms trade analyst said it was baffling that Italy would sell a military arsenal to a country that allowed the murder of one of its citizens

The Guardian, PALERMO, Italy





Rights groups and the family of the murdered Italian student Giulio Regeni have heavily criticized a US$1.2 billion arms deal between Italy and Egypt.

Regeni’s mutilated body was found in early 2016 by the side of a major road on the outskirts of Cairo. His murder remains unsolved, but there are widespread suspicions that he was abducted, tortured and killed by Egyptian security forces.

The Italian government on Thursday last week approved the sale to Egypt of two frigates built by the Italian state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri, marking a decisive break with a period of tepid relations between the two countries.

People take part in a demonstration at the Piazza Castello in Turin, Italy, on Jan. 25 to mark the fourth anniversary since the disappearance of Italian student Giulio Regeni in Cairo. Photo: AFP

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave final approval after months of secret negotiations, La Repubblica reported.

The Fincantieri sale is part of a much larger potential Egyptian-Italian weapons deal of US$9 billion to US$10 billion that comprises four more frigates, 24 Eurofighter Typhoon jets, 24 M-346 trainer aircraft and a military satellite.

If signed, it would be the largest arms deal in Egypt’s recent history and one of the largest sales by Italy since World War II.

“The Italian state has betrayed us,” Regeni’s mother, Paola Deffendi, said in an interview at the end of last week. “We were betrayed by friendly fire, not by Egypt. One cannot expect to struggle against one’s state for justice. This is a betrayal for all Italians who believe in the inviolability of rights.”

Erasmo Palazzotto, who leads a parliamentary commission investigating Regeni’s death, said that in light of the latest significant developments, the commission urgently wanted to speak to Conte.

“What country would ever sell an entire military arsenal to an autocrat who allows the murder of one of its citizens?” said Giorgio Beretta, an arms trade analyst for the Web site Osservatorio Diritti.

Amnesty International in Italy spokesman Riccardo Noury said that what has been described as the deal of century is for him the “shame of the century.”

“And this would be only the starter of a deal that could reach US$9 billion,” he said. “We demand that this sale be voted on by [the Italian] parliament. If not, we reserve the right to take legal action.”

There has been little progress in efforts to force Egypt to bring Regeni’s killers to justice. Parts of the Italian government have moved toward closer relations with Egypt in the years since Regeni’s death, despite pressure in Italy from public prosecutors, some members of parliament and the public.

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reinstated its ambassador to Egypt in 2017, a year after their withdrawal owing to Egypt’s inaction over the Regeni case, while the Italian oil and gas group Eni made a US$16 billion investment in Egypt’s Zohr gas field.

Italy’s lower house of parliament, the Chamber of Deputies, cut relations with Egypt in 2017, saying that ties would resume when Egyptian authorities conducted a proper investigation into the death and held a trial, but Conte’s Cabinet ignored parliamentary pressure and approved the sale of the two frigates.

Egypt is also facing renewed criticism from Italy after the arrest and alleged torture of Patrick Zaky, an Egyptian master’s student at the University of Bologna who is a researcher at the Cairo-based Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights.

Zaky remains in detention since being arrested on his return to Cairo and his case has drawn parallels with Regeni’s disappearance.

Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio last week reassured a parliamentary inquiry into the frigate deal that Italy was continuing to follow Zaky’s case.

It remains unclear how Egypt is to pay for the warships, let alone the larger potential deal.

Media reported that US$500 million would come via an export financing loan from Italian investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Egypt’s arms imports have tripled over the past few years, making it the world’s third-largest arms importer, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said.

Egypt in May accepted a US$2.8 billion emergency loan from the IMF, intended to help the country’s economy overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the latest in a series of large loans intended to support the economy in Egypt, where despite large numbers of the population being affected by austerity measures, the country’s leaders have poured billions in to mega-projects, such as a new capital city in the desert.