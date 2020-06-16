World News Quick Take

AFGHANISTAN

Peace talks to be in Doha

The government and the Taliban have agreed that Doha is to be the venue for the first meeting in their peace talks, both sides said on Sunday. The talks, known as the intra-Afghan dialogue, are to be the first high-level meeting between the two sides after years of fighting. No date has been announced for the meeting, but it is expected to take place after the two sides settle differences on the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, which could be as soon as the end of next week.

INDIA

Bollywood star found dead

Popular Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, police and media reports said. Initial reports citing police said that the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his apartment in the suburb of Bandra. Mumbai police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said that details were being investigated. Social media were flooded with condolences for the actor, with many reacting to the news with disbelief. “Sushant Singh Rajput … a bright young actor gone too soon,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

JAPAN

Ex-actor to run for governor

A former actor said he would run in next month’s election for Tokyo governor, seeking to upend the incumbent frontrunner for the job with a platform based on canceling next year’s summer Olympics. Taro Yamamoto, whose upstart party won two seats in last year’s election for the Diet, told a news conference yesterday that the money and labor being devoted to the Olympics could be better spent elsewhere. He is seeking to unseat Yuriko Koike, whose popularity has been bolstered by her handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

THAILAND

Nationwide curfew lifted

A nationwide curfew was lifted yesterday after more than two months and restaurants were allowed to resume selling alcohol as the COVID-19 crisis eased, with 21 days since a recorded case of local transmission. Other establishments and businesses allowed to reopen yesterday were schools with less than 120 students, exhibition halls, music concerts, film productions, playgrounds, amusement parks and sports competitions without spectators. Pubs, bars and karaoke outlets remain closed, but restaurants that reopened two weeks ago with social distancing can now serve alcohol. Yesterday was the second time in five days that the kingdom reported no new cases.

FRANCE

Vaccine doses to be split

A deal between AstraZeneca and the government over potential COVID-19 vaccines foresees doses being split between nations on a pro-rata basis based on population, a source at the president’s office said. The British drugmaker signed a contract with European governments over the weekend to supply the region with up to 400 million doses of its potential vaccine.

It was the first contract signed by the Inclusive Vaccines Alliance (IVA) formed by France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands to secure vaccine doses for all member states as soon as possible. “The principle of the deal is that the vaccines will be distributed pro rata, based on population,” the source at the French president’s office said. “What we’ve asked for and what has been agreed is for production to take place in Europe.”

SOUTH KOREA

Doctor warns of new wave

The nation could face another wave of COVID-19 infections, with as many as 800 new cases a day by next month, if the government does not introduce stricter social distancing guidelines, a prominent infectious disease specialist said yesterday. Ki Moran, a professor of cancer control and population health at the National Cancer Center, used mathematical modeling based on a snapshot of Thursday — where each infected person is estimated to have spread the virus to 1.79 people on average, a “reproduction factor R” of 1.79 — to project the situation later this month and next month. If the infection rate remains at this level, there would be 254 new cases daily by Thursday next week and 826 by July 9, Ki’s model showed. In the best scenario, with the current R value decreasing by half, there would be 23 and four new cases respectively. “P, which stand for ‘probability of infection’ is lowered by wearing masks and washing hands, but the C — number of contacts made, [one of the] two key factors that determine the R — can only be reduced by intensive social distancing,” Ki said.

NIGERIA

Doctors go on strike

Doctors in state-run hospitals went on strike yesterday over complaints on welfare and lack of protective equipment, but said those treating COVID-19 patients would keep working. More than 800 health workers have been infected by the virus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said. “A decision to commence on a total indefinite strike with exemption only for COVID-19 treatment centers has been taken,” the National Association of Resident Doctors, which represents about 40 percent of the nation’s doctors, said in a tweet. However, it warned that exempt doctors would join the action if the government refuses to meet its demands within two weeks.

SWITZERLAND

UN group to discuss racism

The UN Human Rights Council yesterday agreed to a request from African countries to urgently debate racism and police brutality this week following unrest in the US and beyond over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25. As the 43rd session of the council resumed after breaking in March over the COVID-19 pandemic, the council’s president, Austrian Permanent Representative to the UN Office at Geneva Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger, suggested holding the debate tomorrow afternoon. There were no objections from any of the 47 council members and her suggestion passed by consensus.

RUSSIA

Court convicts American

The Moscow City Court yesterday sentenced an American to 16 years in prison on spying charges, a sentence he rejected as political. The court convicted Paul Whelan, a former marine working as a security director, of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in a maximum security prison colony. After the verdict, Whelan shouted that he had no English translation and had no idea what the verdict was. Whelan has insisted on his innocence, saying he was set up when he was given a flash drive visiting Moscow for a wedding in late 2018. He said he thought the flash drive contained holiday photographs, but prosecutors said it contained “state secrets.” The US embassy has denounced Whelan’s trial as unfair, saying that no evidence has been provided. Whelan’s brother David said lawyers would appeal the verdict, adding: “The court’s decision merely completes the final piece of this broken judicial process. We had hoped that the court might show some independence but, in the end, Russian judges are political, not legal, entities.”

SOUTH AFRICA

Nuclear program planned

The government is planning a 2,500-megawatt nuclear program to try to solve the country’s power supply problem, the Department of Energy announced on Sunday. “Given the long lead-time of building additional new nuclear capacity, upfront planning is necessary for security of energy supply to society into the future,” the department said in a statement. The government had decided to seek information on a nuclear-build program “at a pace and sale that the country can afford,” it said.

UNITED STATES

Trump’s birthday celebrated

People in Florida on sunday were celebrating President Donald Trump’s birthday with caravans, flotillas and parades throughout his adopted home state. In Palm Beach County — home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort — separate caravans of trucks, motorcycles and boats were riding along highways and the intercoastal waterway throughout the morning. The organizers were part of the president’s Florida re-election effort. The Palm Beach Post reports that an anti-Trump caravan also was riding through the county on Sunday. Pro-Trump flotillas also were planned for Fort Lauderdale, Miami, the Florida Keys, Tampa, Pensacola and Jacksonville — where Trump is slated to be renominated for a second term at the end of August. In The Villages, a massive retirement community northwest of Orlando where golf carts are the vehicles of choice for many residents, people were holding a golf-cart parade in honor of the president, who is turning 74.