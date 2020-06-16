Report criticizes dairy firms’ emissions

The Guardian





The biggest dairy companies in the world have the same combined greenhouse gas emissions as the UK, the sixth-biggest economy in the world, the US-based Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy (IATP) said in a report.

The report said that the impact of the 13 firms on the climate is growing, with an 11 percent increase in emissions in the two years after the 2015 Paris Agreement, largely due to consolidation in the sector.

Scientific reports have said that consumption of dairy, as well as meat, must be reduced significantly in rich nations to address climate concerns.

A Friesian calf stands on a farm in Gippsland, Australia, on June 4. Photo: Bloomberg

The growth of giant dairy companies has helped force milk prices below the cost of production for the past decade, causing a crisis in rural livelihoods and requiring taxpayer subsidies to keep farmers afloat, the report said.

The researchers said that caps on production should be reintroduced to protect the climate and small farmers.

“Unlike growing public scrutiny on fossil fuel companies, little public pressure exists to hold global meat and dairy corporations accountable for their emissions,” said Shefali Sharma, European director at IATP and report author. “Few of these companies are even reporting their emissions.”

“As governments ratchet up their climate goals, the rise of large-scale dairy and public incentives that further increase corporate dairy power, production and emissions must be stopped,” Sharma said. “Rural livelihoods and our planet’s future depend on it.”

Dairy industry representatives said that the report did not reflect the reality of the dairy sector.

In a joint statement, International Dairy Federation president Judith Bryans and Global Dairy Platform executive director Donald Moore said: “The dairy sector is committed to producing nutritious foods in environmentally sound and responsible ways.”

“It’s very easy to put out a report that criticizes and tries to paint a simple picture of a sector which doesn’t contain all of the nuances or realities of how the global dairy sector nourishes the world with nutrient-rich, safe foods and does so in a manner that strives for continued environmental improvements while providing livelihoods to a large percentage of the world’s population,” Bryans and Moore said.

A joint report last year by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and Global Dairy Platform said: “In order to limit temperature rise, the dairy sector must reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and work towards a low-carbon future. There is a clear case for immediate and more ambitious action.”